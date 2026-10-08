Photos: Aaron Diehl to Perform at Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series

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Caramoor is continuing its 2026-2027 Rosen House Concert Series with a solo performance by Grammy-nominated pianist Aaron Diehl, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May, held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same salon setting where the Rosens once entertained their many friends.

The New York Times has described Diehl's playing as having 'melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint.'

Pianist Aaron Diehl has quietly redefined the lines between jazz and classical and built a global career around his nuanced, understated approach to music-making. He has collaborated with musical giants such as Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and Philip Glass. Diehl serves as the Artistic Director of the Jazz in July Festival at 92NY and frequently performs as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Cleveland Orchestra. A familiar presence at Caramoor, Diehl recorded his debut solo album, Live at Caramoor, at the venue in 2008 and most recently returned for a performance with The Knights of Mary Lou Williams' Zodiac Suite, following his landmark recording of the work in 2023.

With an expansive, orchestral, lyrical approach to the piano that channels predecessors like Ahmad Jamal, Erroll Garner, Art Tatum and Jelly Roll Morton, Aaron Diehl has headlined the Monterey, Detroit, and Newport Jazz Festivals, and had residencies at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Village Vanguard, SFJAZZ, and many more. He counts among his mentors towering figures such as John Lewis, Kenny Barron, Fred Hersch, Marcus Roberts, and Eric Reed.

Diehl has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, working with conductors such as Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Marin Alsop, Alan Gilbert, Teddy Abrams, and John Adams. He has performed at leading venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the Elbphilharmonie, and Tanglewood, and maintains ongoing collaborations with artists across the classical and jazz spectrums.

In September 2023, Diehl released his recording of Mary Lou Williams's Zodiac Suite with The Knights, a Brooklyn-based orchestral collective led by conductor Eric Jacobsen. As the first-ever studio recording of Mary Lou Williams's Zodiac Suite, it has been touted as 'a joyous, enchanting creation… a triumph' (The Guardian) with Diehl lauded as 'a contemporary champion' (The New York Times) and 'a perfect choice to preside over this landmark recording' (The Wall Street Journal). The album features Diehl's trio and guest artists saxophonist Nicole Glover, clarinetist Evan Christopher, trumpeter Brandon Lee, and soprano Mikaela Bennett. The critically-acclaimed album is Diehl's fourth recording on Mack Avenue Records, following 2020's The Vagabond, 2015's Space Time Continuum, and his 2013 label debut, The Bespoke Man's Narrative.

Diehl was born in Columbus, Ohio, where he grew up listening to his grandfather, pianist and trombonist Arthur Baskerville. His family nurtured Diehl's undeniable musical talents from a young age and in 2002, a 16-year-old Diehl competed in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Essentially Ellington competition, where he placed as a finalist. It was there that he attracted the attention of Wynton Marsalis, who invited Diehl to join his septet for a European tour. After studying at Juilliard under the direction of Kenny Barron, Eric Reed and Oxana Yablonskaya, Diehl was awarded the 2011 American Pianists Association's Cole Porter Fellowship. Diehl, who holds commercial single and multi-engine pilot certifications, inherited a lifelong love of flying from his father who was himself an avid pilot. Diehl has been a Steinway Artist since 2016.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's acclaimed Summer Season brings audiences together for unforgettable outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. With a mission to engage audiences of all ages, Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and young listeners. Caramoor's concert schedule is available at caramoor.org/events/concerts.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. Caramoor has expanded its Beyond the Music slate of community and family programming to include tours, teas, yoga, and more, giving visitors a wide variety of ways to experience this unique setting in addition to its world-class concerts. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal summer concessions Bravo Bar, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events. Beyond the Music programs are announced on a rolling basis at caramoor.org/events/beyond-the-music.

Caramoor's official digital guide is available on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app from Bloomberg Philanthropies, via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The guide invites visitors to explore the estate at their own pace, with a 23-stop, one-mile walking tour. The app requires no ticket, login, or subscription. Visitors can walk the entire tour without a ticket or reservation.

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.

At-a-Glance Calendar: 2026-27 Rosen House Concert Series Performances

Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:30pm: Nobuntu

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:30pm: Bandits on the Run

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm: Countertenor Iestyn Davies and Harpist Oliver Wass

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00pm: Pianist Jonathan Biss

Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3:00pm: Evnin Rising Stars

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm: Pianist Aaron Diehl

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Saturday, December 5 - Watkins Family Hour

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 2:00pm and 4:00pm: Christmas with Cantus

Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 3:00pm: Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Sunday, April 4, 2027 at 3:00pm: Viano Quartet

Friday, April 9, 2027 at 7:30pm: The Summer Camargo Quintet

Sunday, April 11, 2027 at 3:00pm: ACRONYM and Countertenor Reginald Mobley

Saturday April 17, 2027 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 3:00pm: The Other Mozart with Creator & Actress Sylvia Milo

Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 3:00pm: Pianist Inon Barnatan

Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Friday, May 7, 2027 at 7:30pm: Sister Sadie

Friday, May 14, 2027 at 7:30pm: Cabaret in the Music Room with Vocalist Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Maria Jarzyna



Photo Credit: Gabe Palacio available in high resolution here.

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