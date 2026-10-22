Photos: AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY to Premiere at DOC NYC
The documentary follows Belgrave's influence from his mentorship under Clifford Brown to his pivotal role in Detroit's jazz scene.
The documentary AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY, which shines a spotlight on unsung jazz legend Marcus Belgrave, will have its world premiere at DOC NYC. The film is directed by Timashion Jones and features archival performances and interviews with Wynton Marsalis, Don Was, Terence Blanchard, Sheila Jordan, Carl Craig, Theo Croker, Joan Belgrave, and more.
The world premiere screening will take place as part of Sonic Cinema at DOC NYC on Friday, November 13, 7:00 PM, at Village East by Angelika, followed by a Q&A with director Timashion Jones and producer Brad Torreano. A second public screening is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 1:00 PM, also at Village East by Angelika, followed by a Q&A with director Timashion Jones and associate producer Joan Belgrave. The film will also be available to screen virtually from Nov. 15 through Nov. 29, with information available on the DOC NYC website.
The documentary feature runs 91 minutes and was produced in 2026 in the U.S.
Synopsis
A jazz legend you likely haven't heard of, trumpet player Marcus Belgrave's influence has reverberated far beyond the spotlight. Making his professional debut at the age of 12, Belgrave went on to perform and record with the likes of Ray Charles, Charles Mingus, and Motown's legendary Funk Brothers. Mentored by trumpet icon Clifford Brown, Belgrave in turn became a guiding force for generations of musicians through his work as an educator and mentor, championing Detroit's artistic soul, and involvement in the groundbreaking arts collective Tribe. His reach can be heard in the artistry of jazz luminaries including Geri Allen, Kenny Garrett, James Carter, Regina Carter, Theo Croker, and Endea Owens, among many others. Though too often overlooked in the broader story of jazz, Belgrave's legacy lives on in the musicians he inspired, the Detroit scene he helped cultivate, and the music that continues to swing, soar, and speak through generations.
Credits
Directed by Timashion Jones
Narrated by Wendell Pierce
Written by Brad Torreano and Timashion Jones
Produced by Brad Torreano
Executive Producer Don Hicks
Director of Photography Jeremy Brockman
Edited by Scott Allen and Timashion Jones
Featuring
Bert Daring
Bill Meyer
Carl Craig
Charlie Gabriel
Daphne Nitiri
David Ritz
Don Was
Dwight Adams
Eudora Muhammad
Gayelynn McKinney
Herb Boyd
Joan Belgrave
Kasan Belgrave
Karriem Riggins
Mable John
Marion Hayden
Nicholas Peyton
Ray Parker Jr.
Regina Carter
Theo Croker
Tonya Hood
Wendell Harrison
About Timashion Jones (Director)
Timashion 'The Visionaire' Jones is an Emmy Award winning filmmaker and director from Detroit who has directed and/or produced more than eighteen films and documentaries, working primarily in independent film. His work includes A Mirror of Deception and Cody High: A Life Remodeled Project, which earned three Regional Emmy Awards. His most recent directing projects include The Confession Booth, a 68-episode vertical micro drama series created, written, directed, and produced by Timashion for the Muvpix platform, the faith-based film Walk By Faith, the legal drama Conflict of Interest, and Ride 4 Equity, a documentary following Black Leaders Detroit on a 1,600 mile bike ride from Black Wall Street in Tulsa to Wall Street in New York City to raise funds and awareness for Black-led businesses and organizations. Timashion is equally committed to developing filmmakers and strengthening Detroit's filmmaking community. He teaches filmmaking and has worked on the sets of several of his successful students. Alongside twelve other filmmakers, he launched The Collective Studios, a 12,000 square foot production facility with more than twenty standing sets designed to make professional filmmaking more accessible to local creators.
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