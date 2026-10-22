Photos: AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY to Premiere at DOC NYC

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The documentary AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY, which shines a spotlight on unsung jazz legend Marcus Belgrave, will have its world premiere at DOC NYC. The film is directed by Timashion Jones and features archival performances and interviews with Wynton Marsalis, Don Was, Terence Blanchard, Sheila Jordan, Carl Craig, Theo Croker, Joan Belgrave, and more.

The world premiere screening will take place as part of Sonic Cinema at DOC NYC on Friday, November 13, 7:00 PM, at Village East by Angelika, followed by a Q&A with director Timashion Jones and producer Brad Torreano. A second public screening is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 1:00 PM, also at Village East by Angelika, followed by a Q&A with director Timashion Jones and associate producer Joan Belgrave. The film will also be available to screen virtually from Nov. 15 through Nov. 29, with information available on the DOC NYC website.

The documentary feature runs 91 minutes and was produced in 2026 in the U.S.

Synopsis

A jazz legend you likely haven't heard of, trumpet player Marcus Belgrave's influence has reverberated far beyond the spotlight. Making his professional debut at the age of 12, Belgrave went on to perform and record with the likes of Ray Charles, Charles Mingus, and Motown's legendary Funk Brothers. Mentored by trumpet icon Clifford Brown, Belgrave in turn became a guiding force for generations of musicians through his work as an educator and mentor, championing Detroit's artistic soul, and involvement in the groundbreaking arts collective Tribe. His reach can be heard in the artistry of jazz luminaries including Geri Allen, Kenny Garrett, James Carter, Regina Carter, Theo Croker, and Endea Owens, among many others. Though too often overlooked in the broader story of jazz, Belgrave's legacy lives on in the musicians he inspired, the Detroit scene he helped cultivate, and the music that continues to swing, soar, and speak through generations.

Credits

Directed by Timashion Jones

Narrated by Wendell Pierce

Written by Brad Torreano and Timashion Jones

Produced by Brad Torreano

Executive Producer Don Hicks

Director of Photography Jeremy Brockman

Edited by Scott Allen and Timashion Jones

Featuring

Bert Daring

Bill Meyer

Carl Craig

Charlie Gabriel

Chris Collins

Christopher Smith

Daphne Nitiri

David Ritz

Don Was

Duke Fakir

Dwight Adams

Endea Owens

Eudora Muhammad

Gayelynn McKinney

Herb Boyd

James Carter

Joan Belgrave

Kasan Belgrave

Karriem Riggins

Mable John

Marion Hayden

Nicholas Peyton

Paul Riser

Ray Parker Jr.

Regina Carter

Robert Hurst

Sheila Jordan

Terence Blanchard

Theo Croker

Tonya Hood

Wendell Harrison

Wendell Pierce

Wynton Marsalis

About Timashion Jones (Director)

Timashion 'The Visionaire' Jones is an Emmy Award winning filmmaker and director from Detroit who has directed and/or produced more than eighteen films and documentaries, working primarily in independent film. His work includes A Mirror of Deception and Cody High: A Life Remodeled Project, which earned three Regional Emmy Awards. His most recent directing projects include The Confession Booth, a 68-episode vertical micro drama series created, written, directed, and produced by Timashion for the Muvpix platform, the faith-based film Walk By Faith, the legal drama Conflict of Interest, and Ride 4 Equity, a documentary following Black Leaders Detroit on a 1,600 mile bike ride from Black Wall Street in Tulsa to Wall Street in New York City to raise funds and awareness for Black-led businesses and organizations. Timashion is equally committed to developing filmmakers and strengthening Detroit's filmmaking community. He teaches filmmaking and has worked on the sets of several of his successful students. Alongside twelve other filmmakers, he launched The Collective Studios, a 12,000 square foot production facility with more than twenty standing sets designed to make professional filmmaking more accessible to local creators.







































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