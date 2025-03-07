Photos: ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Celebrates Advanced Screening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast, crew, and sponsors gathered at the Triad Theater to celebrate the wrap party and advanced screening of the short musical film ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE! Executive producer and co-creator Sarah Bierstock, of Pass the Salt Productions, was joined by director and co-creator Desiree Abeyta, along with a room full of enthusiastic producers, including Miranda Plant Byers, Jennifer Diamond, Jennifer Piech Pasbjerg, and sponsor Danielle Lemberg (Seward and Kissel, LLP).

Cast members Charl Brown (Tammy Faye), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Kim Berrios Lin (Pretty Little Liars) and J. Max Baker (One Christmas Carol) were able to celebrate their work while sipping wine generously donated from sponsor MS Walker. All of the wines spotlighted female producers, Frida Kahlo (Viña Carmen) and Forever Young (Bethenney Frankel), keeping with the film’s themes.

Also in attendance were collaborators including, arranger and music producer, Louis Robert King and costume designer Devon Horne and cinematographer Austin Lee Smoak, whom without the film would not be complete.

Using the song ‘S Wonderful (Gershwin), ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE

focuses on the unrealistic expectations society places on women and aims to

empower women’s individual voices and choices.

Set in a golden era nightclub, this short musical film shows a songstress (Sarah

Bierstock) crumbling under the weight of various societal pressures. Despite

altering both her appearance and demeanor in a relentless bid to satisfy everyone,

the audience gradually disperses, leaving her to finish her performance to what she

believes is an empty room.



This short musical journey aims to both entertain and incite the realization that

while we are many things to many people-- our true value comes from within.

The film will premiere on BroadwayWorld on International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2025, and is sponsored by producers Jamie deRoy and Evan Sacks, Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), The Ravenal Foundation, Soak up the Sites, NDK Distillery, PAAL, and several independent investors.

Executive produced by Pass the Salt Productions, with additional producers Miranda Plant Byers and Jennifer Diamond, and writer/director Desiree Abeyta, the film features: J. Max Baker, Charl Brown (Tammy Faye), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Paige Davis (Boeing, Boeing), Kim Berrios Lin (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Miranda Plant Byers (Love, Medea), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owen (Harmony), Andrew O’Shanick (Harmony), Shina Ann Morris (Spamalot), Patrick Page (Hadestown), and Eliza Vann. Original orchestrations by Louis Robert King, costumes by Devon Horn (Water for Elephants), HMU by Earon Nealey (Fat Ham) and Nick Black Artistry.

