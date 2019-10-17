Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Dolly Parton's HEARTSTRINGS

The Dolly music you love, the stories you've been waiting for. Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. New and classic Dolly music will score every episode. Each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' award-winning cast includes Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Timothy Busfield, and Melissa Leo.

See the first look photos below!

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings will aunch on Netflix November 22, 2019.





