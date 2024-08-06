Phil Wang's Second Netflix Original Stand-up Special Releasing in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a world tour, his critically-acclaimed debut Netflix special, David Letterman appearance, and dancing on a table with Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, Phil Wang is set to release his second Netflix Original stand-up special Wang in There, Baby! on the 3rd September.

Taped at London's only candlelit theatre, the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe, Wang in There, Baby! is a show about being British, being Asian, octopuses, America, and the trappings of minor fame.

Phil has toured Wang in There, Baby! internationally over two years, performing in the USA (including two sold-out shows in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival), Canada (Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival), Australia (both on a tour and at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival), New Zealand, and the UK (with a twice-extended 64-date tour, including sold-out performances at London's Royal Festival Hall and Hammersmith Eventim Apollo).

On-screen, Phil most recently made his film debut alongside Timothée Chalamet in Wonka and appeared as a guest on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW (C4). He released his first Netflix special, Philly Philly Wang Wang, in 2021 and has since performed stand-up on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) and been interviewed by chat show royalty on That's My Time with David Letterman (Netflix). Other notable television credits include INSIDE AMY SCHUMER (Comedy Central), Life & Beth (Hulu), The Comedy Line-Up (Netflix), Taskmaster (Channel 4), Live at the Apollo (BBC2) and ten appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC1), with his latest as host.

Phil's previous critically acclaimed live show, Philly Philly Wang Wang, broke records at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, selling out its entire run before the festival even began, and additionally sold-out a final extra show in the 750-seater Pleasance Grand. His ensuing national tour was extended due to phenomenal demand and included two shows at the London Palladium.

A lifelong gamer, Phil hosted the 20th BAFTA Games Awards, the world's most prestigious annual celebration of excellence and creative achievement in games, in April 2024.

As an author, Phil released his first book, Sidesplitter, in 2021 to critical acclaim, featuring on The Times and Sunday Times' Books of the Year list. In this combined comic memoir and observational essay, he reflects on his experiences as a Eurasian man in the West and in the East.

On audio, Phil has previously written and starred in his own Radio 4 special, Wangsplaining which won Best Scripted Comedy (Longform) at the 2020 BBC Audio Awards, fronted the Audible original series Phil Wang Hates Horror, and co-hosts the hit podcast BudPod with Pierre Novellie.

Wang in There, Baby! has been commissioned by Netflix. The 60" special is produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Phil Wang, Richard Allen-Turner, Julien Matthews and Jon Thoday.

