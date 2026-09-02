Phil Dunphy Steps Up As Joe's Godfather In New MODERN FAMILY Clip From Hulu

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Phil Dunphy takes on a new role in the Dunphy-Pritchett clan in a scene shared by Hulu from MODERN FAMILY, as he becomes Joe's godfather. The clip, titled "Phil Dunphy Becomes A Godfather," centers on Phil stepping into the responsibility with his usual mix of enthusiasm and earnestness.

Ty Burrell plays Phil in the scene, continuing the character's arc as a fixture of the extended family at the heart of the series. The clip keeps its focus on Phil's reaction to the honor, capturing the character's familiar blend of sincerity and comic overreach as he processes what the role means to him.

Elsewhere in the scene, Luke, played by Nolan Gould, takes care of a piece of family business of his own, running in parallel to Phil's storyline. The pairing of the two threads gives the clip a split focus, following both a milestone moment for Phil and a smaller task handled by Luke within the same household.

The scene is available now as part of MODERN FAMILY's continued streaming run on Hulu, which offers the series in full alongside short promotional clips highlighting specific moments from its episodes.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...