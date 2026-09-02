THE SISTERS GRIMM Season Two to Premiere on Apple TV

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Apple TV revealed a first look and premiere date for the second season of 'The Sisters Grimm,' premiering globally on Friday, October 2. Based on Michael Buckley's New York Times bestselling book series, 'The Sisters Grimm' is a journey of adventure and heart about sleuth-solving sisters descended from The Brothers Grimm who, while very different, make a pretty great team. Season one earned a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In season two, one year after their parents' mysterious disappearance, sisters Sabrina and Daphne Grimm continue uncovering the secrets of Ferryport Landing, where fairy tales and fairy tale creatures are real, as they face new adventures and mysteries.

The series is led by a stellar voice cast, including Ariel Winter ('Modern Family') as 'Sabrina,' Leah Newman as 'Daphne,' Laraine Newman ('Saturday Night Live') as 'Relda,' Abubakar Salim ('Raised by Wolves') as 'Charming,' Billy Harris ('Ted Lasso') as 'Puck' and Harry Trevaldwyn ('How To Train Your Dragon') as 'Mirror.'

Creative Team

The series is developed by Emmy Award nominee Amy Higgins ('Star vs. the Forces of Evil') who serves as showrunner, and Emmy Award nominee Erica Rothschild ('Sofia the First'), with Emmy Award-winning studio Titmouse ('Duck and Goose,' 'Harriet the Spy,' 'Frog and Toad') producing the animation for 'The Sisters Grimm.' The six episode series is executive produced by Higgins, Buckley ('Robotomy'), Emmy Award winner Elliot Blake ('Tomb Raider: ReVisioned'), Emmy Award winner Philip Alberstat ('The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie'), Steven Amato ('27 Mins') and Theresa Park ('Roar,' 'Expats') alongside Titmouse's Chris Prynoski ('The Legend of Vox Machina'), Shannon Prynoski ('Scavengers Reign'), Ben Kalina ('Big Mouth') and Antonio Canobbio ('Digman'). Sage Cotugno serves as supervising director.

The slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV includes 'My Brother the Minotaur,' from Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and children's media company Dog Ears; 'Wonder Pets: In the City,' from Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley and produced by Nickelodeon Animation; animated adventure trilogy 'WondLa,' based on Tony DiTerlizzi's New York Times bestselling book series 'The Search for WondLa'; 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,' inspired by the Emmy Award-nominated 'Yo Gabba Gabba!'; season two of Emmy Award-winning 'Shape Island,' based on the bestselling picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen; 'Goldie,' inspired by Emily Brundige's 2019 short film of the same name; Television Critics Association Award-winning 'Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical'; 'Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home'; series 'Camp Snoopy'; and others.

Other all-ages offerings streaming globally on Apple TV include the BAFTA Award and Emmy Award-winning live-action animated hybrid special 'The Velveteen Rabbit'; BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning 'El Deafo'; BAFTA Award-winning 'Lovely Little Farm'; DreamWorks Animation's 'BE@RBRICK'; 'Duck & Goose'; 'Get Rolling With Otis'; Spin Master Entertainment's 'Sago Mini Friends'; Emmy Award-winning 'Frog and Toad,' based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; Annie Award-nominated 'Not a Box'; GLAAD Media Award-nominated 'Pinecone & Pony'; The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Slumberkins'; Sesame Workshop's 'Helpsters'; Scholastic's 'Puppy Place'; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory'; and Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated 'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.'

Live-action offerings include 'Me,' a coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy; Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award-nominated 'Amber Brown'; DGA Award-winning 'Best Foot Forward'; 'Surfside Girls'; WGA Award-winning 'Life by Ella'; Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship's Emmy Award-winning 'Ghostwriter'; and Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award-winning 'Jane.' The collection also features 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,' the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV offers drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, available to watch across a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 859 wins and 3,816 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' 'Severance,' 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1.'

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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