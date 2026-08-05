Cam Convinces Mitch to Rescue Their Favorite Tree in MODERN FAMILY Clip

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Hulu posted a new clip from MODERN FAMILY showing Cam, played by Eric Stonestreet, convincing his husband Mitch, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to take action to save their favorite tree at a local park. Nicknamed "Treeona" by the couple, the tree is slated to be cut down as part of a construction project, prompting Cam to enlist Mitch's help in trying to rescue it.

The clip centers entirely on the pair's dynamic as Cam pushes his reluctant husband into an impromptu rescue mission, a familiar setup for the two characters built around Cam's enthusiasm meeting Mitch's more skeptical outlook. The moment plays out as a small-scale domestic caper rather than a major plot turn, with the tree's fate serving as the catalyst for the two to team up.

The scene is part of Hulu's ongoing library of MODERN FAMILY content available for streaming, with the platform highlighting individual moments from the series through short clips like this one. The video is presented as part of Hulu's catalog offerings tied to the series, which remains available to stream on the platform.

The clip gives longtime viewers of the series another look at Cam and Mitch's chemistry, framed around a lighthearted stakes-driven scenario that keeps the focus squarely on the two characters and their attempt to save Treeona before it's too late.

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