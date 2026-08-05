I LOVE LUCY Script Reading, THE SHARDS Screening Set for Televerse 26

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The Television Academy has announced additional programming for TELEVERSE 26, including a live script reading celebrating the 75th anniversary of I LOVE LUCY and an advance screening of the FX series THE SHARDS. The I Love Lucy 75th Anniversary Script Reading & Conversation will star Constance Zimmer as Lucy Ricardo, Wilson Cruz as Ricky Ricardo and Justina Machado as Ethel Mertz, followed by a discussion of the sitcom's legacy. Televerse, presented by the organization behind the Emmy Awards, is set to take place at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

The I Love Lucy 75th Anniversary Script Reading & Conversation will be followed by a discussion about the legacy and influence of the groundbreaking comedy from Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, which garnered four Emmy Awards and 20 nominations over six seasons and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991.

Televerse is the only festival from the presenters of the renowned Emmy Awards that takes fans, television aficionados and industry insiders behind the scenes of award-winning shows, Aug. 14-16, 2026, at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE.

Additional Televerse Events

The Shards Advance Screening and Q&A

Join the cast and creatives behind FX's new seductive drama series The Shards for an advance screening of Episode 5, followed by a conversation about building the world of 1980s Los Angeles. From executive producer Ryan Murphy, based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles. The series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. Panelists to be announced.

Big Brother: 1,000 Episodes Inside the House

Executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, host Julie Chen Moonves and former winner and Big Brother Unlocked host Taylor Hale will look back on more than two decades of backstabbing, showmances and iconic gameplay to honor a legendary television milestone. Panel to feature exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, fan-favorite clips and an insider look at how CBS's ultimate reality social experiment reached its landmark 1,000th primetime episode.

Modern Family: Making a Mockumentary

Behind the scenes of Modern Family with an inside look at the technical craft of directing and filming an ensemble comedy — from developing the show's mockumentary shooting style to capturing the punchlines, confessionals and physical comedy that took the series from laugh-out-loud funny to Emmy-winning. Panelists include Michael Spiller (director) and JAMES R. BAGDONAS (director of photography/director).

AI Across the Entertainment Value Chain: From Creation to Connection

The panel will explore how AI is reshaping entertainment across the entire value chain, from helping teams work smarter through workflow optimization and operational insights to transforming audience discovery, personalization, creator tools, marketing and fan engagement. Panelists will examine how organizations can use AI to scale both creativity and efficiency while building deeper audience relationships rooted in trust, transparency and authenticity. The panel will also discuss how creators, employees, platforms and fans are influencing the evolution of these tools and where AI succeeds or falls short when it doesn't feel genuinely human. Panelists include Tania Missad (EVP, insights, strategy and analytics, Sony Pictures Entertainment), Evan Britton (founder and CEO, Famous Birthdays) and Jay Sullivan (CEO, Fandom).

The Art of Building Character Through Style

Whether a series is set in the present, the past or a different universe altogether, wardrobe and style often shape first impressions and insight into a character. Even subtle changes in costume details affect the understanding of characters over time — working in tandem with the script, performances and the show's visual world. The panel will include experts behind some of TV's most iconic character stylings in this front-row look at the art of costuming, hair, and makeup and the process of collaborating across departments to bring a character to life — from concept to script to screen. Panelists include Daniel Selon (Costume Designer, Agatha All Along), Elizabeth Lancaster (co-Costume Designer, The Morning Show) and Esther Marquis (Costume Designer, For All Mankind).

The New Nonfiction: How Digital Creators are Shaping Unscripted Storytelling

Other announced Televerse programming includes an advance screening and conversation about THE SHARDS, from executive producer Ryan Murphy and based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, along with panels examining the making of MODERN FAMILY and marking the 1,000th episode of BIG BROTHER, featuring executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, host Julie Chen Moonves and Taylor Hale.

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