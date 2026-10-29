Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Elton John Donate Archives to King's Trust Auction

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Julien's Auctions, the world's leading celebrity and music memorabilia auction house, has opened online bidding for The King's Trust 50th Anniversary Auction Featuring the Phil Collins Archive ahead of the live sale in Los Angeles on November 19. Music legends including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Annie Lennox, Robert Plant, Sir Brian May, The Who and Muse have joined Phil and Jill Collins in supporting the auction, alongside stars of screen and stage including Amal and George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Al Pacino, Pierce and Keeley Brosnan.

Presented in partnership with Julien's Auctions, The King's Trust 50th Anniversary Auction Featuring the Phil Collins Archive forms part of the charity's milestone anniversary celebrations and will raise funds to help young people facing adversity build confidence, develop skills and move into work, education or training. At a time when young people around the world are facing growing barriers to employment, education and training, the organizers say this support has never been more important.

The auction brings together donations from some of the world's most celebrated names in music, film and entertainment, who have united behind The King's Trust's mission to create opportunities for young people, and help them develop the confidence, skills and experience needed to succeed in work and life. The benefit auction catalog is available for viewing, and registration to bid can be completed through Julien's Auctions.

Many of the auction's contributors have a longstanding connection with The King's Trust. At the heart of the sale is Phil Collins, who was appointed the charity's first Ambassador, and has remained one of its most dedicated supporters for more than four decades. Since performing at the very first Prince's Trust rock concert in 1982, Collins has played an integral role in the charity's story, from mentoring young people and leading music workshops to performing at major fundraising events. His commitment has helped open doors and create opportunities for young people. In recognition of his exceptional service, he was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994.

The auction also highlights the lasting impact of The King's Trust's support. Global rock phenomenon Muse received help from the charity early in their career to purchase a PA system, providing crucial support as the band established itself as a live act. Decades later, Muse is giving back by donating a signed guitar to help create opportunities for the next generation of young people.

Joining them are a number of long-time supporters of The King's Trust, including ambassadors and supporters such as Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger and Annie Lennox, alongside renowned figures from film, television and entertainment who have come together in support of the charity's 50th anniversary.

Among the standout lots is a pair of boots worn by Sir Paul McCartney during his performance at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012. The sale also includes Sir Elton John's iconic rose-tinted glasses, a stage-worn shirt and drumsticks donated by Sir Ringo Starr, a gold Led Zeppelin disc donated by Robert Plant, a stage-worn shirt donated by Sir Mick Jagger and a stage-played guitar donated by Mark Knopfler.

Additional items include framed and signed drumheads from Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, photographs by Henry Diltz featuring Janis Joplin and The Doors, a signed guitar from Yungblud, and a rare tour poster signed by Barbra Streisand.

'The King's Trust has been part of my life for more than 40 years, from being invited to become one of its early Trustees to later becoming its first Ambassador. Over the years, I've had the privilege of meeting countless young people through the charity and seeing first-hand the determination, talent and potential they bring. Supporting their journeys and watching the Trust grow over the decades has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

A selection of auction highlights will be on public display at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on Friday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to noon PT.

'This auction celebrates Phil's musical legacy while raising awareness and funds for The King's Trust. With the Trust celebrating its 50th anniversary and Phil marking 40 years since becoming its first Ambassador, it felt like the perfect time to share this collection,' said Jill Collins, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has played an instrumental role in organizing and curating the archive.

'Phil and I realized we had a treasure trove of memorabilia spanning 1980 to 1995, and we loved the idea of sharing these pieces with fans while supporting a cause that means so much to us. By helping invest in the dreams of the young people The King's Trust supports, we're investing in our future. It truly is a win-win.'

'The King's Trust has spent 50 years helping young people develop the confidence, skills and opportunities they need to succeed in work and life,' said Sir Brian May. 'It's a privilege to support this auction alongside so many friends from across the music world, and I hope it helps ensure the charity can continue creating opportunities for young people facing adversity for many years to come.'

'When we were starting out as a band, The King's Trust - formerly The Prince's Trust - gave us a small grant to buy our first PA system, which I still have to this day,' said Matt Bellamy, of Muse. 'It really helped set us on the right road. Ever since, I've had a lot of admiration for the work of the charity and the help it offers young people to find their way in life.'

'This auction is a remarkable expression of generosity and belief in young people,' said Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The King's Trust. 'From Phil and Jill Collins' extraordinary archive to the contributions of so many major figures from music, film and entertainment, it shows the power of people coming together behind a shared purpose. As The King's Trust marks its 50th anniversary, this support will help us respond to the scale of the challenge ahead - backing young people with the confidence, connections and practical support they need to move forward in life. We are hugely grateful to everyone involved for helping us turn a celebration of cultural legacy into lasting opportunity for the next generation.'

Darren Julien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions, said: 'The Phil Collins Archive is one of the most remarkable collections we've had the privilege to present. Combined with extraordinary contributions from legendary artists and performers, this auction offers collectors a rare opportunity to own pieces of cultural history while supporting the life-changing work of The King's Trust.

'We're honoured to partner with the charity during its milestone anniversary year and look forward to bringing this exceptional collection to bidders around the world.'

Over the last 50 years, The King's Trust has helped more than 1.5 million young people build brighter futures. Today, three in four young people supported by the charity move into work, education or training, helping them gain the confidence, skills and opportunities needed to succeed.

The auction, hosted by Julien's Auctions, opened for online bidding on October 29, ahead of the final sale on November 19.

Auction Highlights

Phil Collins | 1985 Live Aid Stage-Worn Outfit: A patterned button-down top and pair of khaki cargo pants, stage-worn by Phil Collins during his historic performance at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 13, 1985. Collins made history at Live Aid by becoming the only artist to perform on two continents in one day. He played at London's Wembley Stadium, took a Concorde flight to Philadelphia, and performed at JFK Stadium, solo and with Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin. He famously quipped about his 1985 Live Aid appearance: 'Why am I playing at both Wembley and Philadelphia? Because I'm mad, that's why.' Live Aid was a charity event held simultaneously in the UK and the USA, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for the ongoing famine in Ethiopia. The concerts were billed as the global jukebox and drew over 170,000 people in London and Philadelphia, inspiring similar events around the world. Live Aid had an estimated television audience of 1.9 billion across 150 nations, nearly 40% of the world's population at the time. (Est. $60,000-$80,000)

Phil Collins | Genesis 'That's All' Handwritten Working Lyrics: Two sheets of working lyrics, on lined notebook paper, to the song 'That's All' by Genesis, handwritten by Phil Collins in black ink. The working lyrics include variations from the final version including 'Just as I think it's going alright / I found out I'm wrong, when I thought I was right / It's always the same, kind of a game to me,' as opposed to the final version: 'Just as I thought it was goin' alright / I found out I'm wrong, when I thought I was right / It's always the same, it's just a shame, that's all.' Other variations include, on this version: 'I could leave but I won't go / Though my heart might tell me so / It's an odd trick but it still works every time,' as opposed to the final version: 'I could leave, but I won't go / Though my heart might tell me so / I can't feel a thing from my head down to my toes.' Released in October of 1983, 'That's All' served as the second single from the band's self-titled album, Genesis, and became their first top 10 hit in the United States. (Est. $6,000-$8,000)

Phil Collins | 1985 'Miami Vice' Screen-Worn Pin Stripe Suit: A striped two-piece suit screen-worn by Phil Collins on the Season 2 Episode 12 of the TV show Miami Vice. The episode of the series titled 'Phil the Shill,' aired on December 13, 1985. Collins' music was integral to the show, most notably the dialogue-free use of 'In the Air Tonight' in the pilot episode. (Est. $2,500-$3,500)

Sir Mick Jagger | Stage Worn Shirt: This custom shirt was created for Mick Jagger's touring wardrobe by Jane Hayward and Owen Gastor. Jagger stage-wore the shirt during Rolling Stones concerts at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2017, and again for a performance at Stadtpark Festwiese in Hamburg, Germany. (Est. $5,000-$7,000)

Sir Paul McCartney | 2012 Stage Worn Boots From Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee: A pair of black Chelsea boots with stacked heels and zipper closures belonging to Sir Paul McCartney. McCartney wore the boots during his performance at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration. (Est. $4,000-$6,000)

George Harrison | 'Songs By George Harrison' Book and Record Set: A second edition 1992 pressing of 'Songs By George Harrison' numbered 43 out of 2500, hand signed by George Harrison and visual artist Keith West. This book was a collaboration; West created art inspired by Harrison's lyrics. Included is also a 45 containing rare songs: a demo version of 'Life Itself' with all instruments played by George Harrison, 'Hottest Gong in Town', 'Tears of the World', and 'Hari's On Tour Express' recorded live in Washington, DC December 1974. (Est. $2,000-$3,000)

George & Amal Clooney | Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Watch: An Omega wristwatch belonging to George Clooney, who has signed and inscribed the interior of the wooden presentation box in black marker. (Est. $3,000-$5,000)

Sir Elton John | Pink Cutler and Gross glasses with rose tint: A pair of Cutler and Gross sunglasses with rose-tinted lenses, from the personal collection of Elton John. (Est. $600-$800)

Annie Lennox | Signed Limited Edition Print: Framed limited edition print created and signed by Annie Lennox of The Eurythmics. (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

MUSE | Band Signed Manson Matt Bellamy Meta Series MBC-1 Electric Guitar: A Manson (Cort) Matt Bellamy MBC-1 electric guitar, in Matt black finish. This instrument is signed by all members of MUSE including Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholme, all in silver felt tip pen. The guitar is stenciled 'MUSE DRONES WORLD TOUR 2015/2016' on the top with tour dates on a sticker adhered to the back. (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Robert Plant | Signed RIAA 20x 'Platinum' Award for 'Led Zeppelin' DVD Set: An RIAA-certified multi-platinum award presented to Robert Plant to commemorate the sale of over 20 million copies of the 2003 DVD set, Led Zeppelin, signed by Plant and inscribed 'never bettered' in black marker. (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Yungblud | Signed Gibson Les Paul Junior DC Electric Guitar, TV Yellow: A 2024 Gibson Les Paul Junior DC electric guitar, in TV Yellow finish. This guitar has been signed by Yungblud on the top in black felt tip pen. Includes black Gibson soft case. (Est. $1,000-$2,000)

Al Pacino | Memorabilia from the upcoming Film - Lear Rex: Al Pacino's prop cane and cup from the upcoming film Lear Rex, a new film adaption of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Along with two tickets to the Lear Rex premiere after party. (Est. $800-$1,200)

The Beatles | 'Songs By George Harrison' Book and Record Set: A second edition 1992 pressing of 'Songs By George Harrison' numbered 43 out of 2500, hand signed by George Harrison and visual artist Keith West. This book was a collaboration; West created art inspired by Harrison's lyrics. Included is also a 45 containing rare songs: a demo version of 'Life Itself' with all instruments played by George Harrison, 'Hottest Gong in Town', 'Tears of the World', and 'Hari's On Tour Express' recorded live in Washington DC December 1974. (Est. $2,000-$3,000)

Barbra Streisand | Signed 1994 'The Concert' Tour Program and Photo: A souvenir program from Barbra Streisand's 1994 limited 'The Concert' tour and a matted publicity photo from the tour, both signed and inscribed 'Happy Days' by Barbra in black marker. (Est. $300-$500)

David Gilmour | Personal Painting of Battersea Power Station: Donated by Dave Gilmour and Polly Sampson: Renny Tait picture of Battersea Power Station that used to hang in his studio at Streele along with a signed copy of Animals and a photo of David with the painting. (Est. $6,000-$8,000)

David Bowie | And Masayoshi Sukita Signed 'Speed of Life' Art Book: A limited edition copy of 'Speed of Life,' signed by David Bowie and photographer and designer Masayoshi Sukita. This art book was created to celebrate 40 years of creative collaboration between the two, a partnership that produced some of the most iconic visual and cultural moments of Bowie's career. Eighty percent of the photographs in this book were previously unpublished, and remain rare. Hand numbered 1841 out of 2000. (Est. $3,000-$4,000)

Mark Knopfler | Signed Fender Mark Knopfler Signature Stratocaster Electric Guitar, Hot Rod Red: A Fender Mark Knopfler Signature Stratocaster electric guitar, in hot rod red finish. This guitar was owned and has been signed by Mark Knopfler himself in black felt tip pen just below the bridge. This instrument is one of the last Knopfler signature models left in his collection, owned by Mark since 2011. Includes a black hardshell case with orange interior and original factory accessories, a hangtag, and strap. (Est. $2,000-$4,000)

Event Details

'The King's Trust 50th Anniversary Auction Featuring The Phil Collins Archive'

November 19, 2026

Session: 10:00 AM PT/1:00PM ET

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at Julien's Auctions.

For inquiries, email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

Bids can be placed online through Julien's Auctions or over the telephone through an auction house representative. Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

Photo Credit: David Bailey



Photo Credit: David Bailey

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