Wunmi Mosaku to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The actress discusses her role in The Social Reckoning and shares how Whoopi Goldberg inspired her path.
Oscar-nominated actress Wunmi Mosaku joins The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, October 6, to open up about life as a mom of two, her stunning Vogue cover, and her powerful new film, The Social Reckoning. Mosaku also shares how Whoopi Goldberg inspired her and showed her what was possible.
This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jamie Foxx makes his debut appearance at the Happy Place. Jennifer also welcomes Morris Chestnut and Tank, a cappella group Pentatonix, 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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