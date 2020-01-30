Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Will Lead COMPETENCIA OFICIAL

Variety reports that Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz have joined the cast of "Competencia Oficial."

The film will be directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, who are best known for their work on "The Distinguished Citizen" and "The Man Next Door."

The two starred in "Pain and Glory," but they had no scenes together; the last time they acted together was in "I'm So Excited."

Banderas recently directed a Spanish production of "A Chorus Line" he may be moving to New York City. Cruz is known for roles in films like "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "Vanilla Sky," and "Volver."

Read the original story on Variety.





