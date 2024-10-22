Peacock to Stream Award-Nominated Documentary BAD RIVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock is teaming up with award-winning filmmaker Mary Mazzio (A Most Beautiful Thing, I Am Jane Doe), producer and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, along with producer, Allison Abner (writer for Narcos, The West Wing), to premiere Bad River, which is narrated by model and activist Quannah ChasingHorse and Academy-award nominee, Edward Norton (Primal Fear, American History X, Birdman). The film chronicles the Bad River Band, a Native community located in Northern Wisconsin, and its ongoing fight for sovereignty, which includes an epic David vs. Goliath battle to save Lake Superior, the largest freshwater resource in North America.

Bad River has garnered multiple prestigious nominations for its compelling story and production. The film snagged an Environmental Media Association Awards (EMA) nomination for Best Documentary and three Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) nominations, including Best Narration, Best Political Documentary, and Best Historical Documentary. Both awards ceremonies are slated to announce the winners later this Fall. The film opened theatrically in 25 cities to incredible foot traffic, running for approximately six weeks, a nearly unheard-of feat for an independent documentary film. In Ashland, Wisconsin, the film outperformed major Hollywood releases for eight successive weekends.

On the first day of National American Indian Heritage Month, November 1, Bad River is available exclusively on Peacock and Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity (BEX) channel.



“We are passionate about creating the world’s best and most diverse collection of multicultural programming and entertainment available anywhere,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast. “Through our partnership with Mary Mazzio and Grant Hill, and with our Comcast NBCUniversal platforms including the Black Experience on Xfinity and Peacock, we are proud to play a role in expanding access to original programming that shines a light on the stories of underrepresented communities for millions of additional viewers.”



“This story is about a small group of people, who, with monumental effort and at great personal cost, have been and continue to protect one of the world’s most precious resources, Lake Superior,” says Mary Mazzio. “If this project prompts us into doing more for each other instead of just for ourselves, wouldn’t that be something…”



"It is so important to share stories and create awareness for the Bad River Band, and their community, which dispel long held stereotypes," said Grant Hill. "I’m so proud to have worked on this with Mary as our third project together, and to partner with Peacock and the Black Experience on Xfinity.”



Executive producers include Grammy-nominated singer Tamia, Mato Wayuhi (Reservation Dogs), who wrote several hip-hop tracks for the film; Grammy-winning producer, Shep Crawford (producer/writer for Whitney Houston, Tamia, Boyz II Men), who wrote and produced an original score.

