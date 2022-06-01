Peabody Awards Announces 2022 Presenters

Peabody TODAY announced that Melissa McCarthy, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Kevin Bacon, H.E.R., Ethan Hawke, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Riz Ahmed, LeVar Burton, Jenny Slate, Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Scott, and more will present the winners of the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards.

The 30 winners will be announced on the Peabody Awards' social media channels starting June 6th through June 9th. A celebrity presenter will announce each winner via a short video that will include an acceptance speech.

This announcement follows the recent news that Peabody has honored Fresh Air with Terry Gross with the Institutional Award (presented by Stephen Colbert), Dan Rather with the Career Achievement Award (presented by Dolly Parton), and TV Rain/Dozhd with the Journalistic Integrity Award).

The full list of presenters for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards includes Riz Ahmed, Christiane Amanpour, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, LeVar Burton, Jelani Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Jay Ellis, Tan France, Morgan Freeman, Malcolm Gladwell, Ethan Hawke, Ibram X. Kendi, H.E.R., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, John Legend, Lisa Ling, Melissa McCarthy, Hasan Minhaj, Stanley Nelson, Soledad O'Brien, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rep. Adam Schiff, Adam Scott, Amanda Seales, Jenny Slate, Joey Soloway, Bryan Stevenson, and Jon Stewart.

Respected for its integrity and revered for its standards of excellence, the Peabody is an honor like no other for television, podcast/radio, immersive and interactive media. Chosen each year by a diverse Board of Jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, and public service programming.

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day. From major productions to local journalism, THE PEABODY AWARDS shine a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice, and equity. THE PEABODY AWARDS were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and are still based in Athens today.