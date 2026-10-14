Paul McCartney Flags Casting Error in His Own Biopic
The musician points out a height mismatch between his onscreen counterpart and John Lennon's.
Paul McCartney addressed what he sees as a casting inconsistency in the upcoming Beatles biopic during an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast. McCartney, who is being portrayed by Paul Mescal in the film, pointed to a physical mismatch between Mescal and the actor playing John Lennon, saying, "He's smaller than the guy who plays John!"
McCartney's comment came as part of a broader conversation on the podcast touching on the biopic project, which will dramatize the story of the Beatles with separate actors portraying each member of the band.
All four Beatles films connected to the biopic project are slated for release in 2028, according to details shared alongside the appearance.
McCartney's remarks offered a glimpse of his own involvement in weighing how his life and bandmates are being depicted onscreen, with the height discrepancy serving as one detail he flagged directly to the actors and filmmakers behind the project.
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