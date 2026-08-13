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Patrick Ta Reveals The Biggest Fall Beauty Trends On GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The makeup artist and beauty brand founder walks through seasonal looks step by step.

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Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to break down the biggest beauty trends expected this fall and how viewers can recreate the looks themselves. The segment focused on practical, at-home application tips tied to the season's emerging style shifts.

Ta is the founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, and his appearance drew on his background as a working celebrity makeup artist to walk viewers through the trends shaping the fall beauty landscape. The conversation kept its focus on technique and product application rather than broader career milestones.

Much of the segment centered on demonstration, with Ta detailing how to achieve the fall looks using specific steps that audiences at home could follow. The appearance framed the trends as accessible, giving viewers concrete guidance rather than a purely conceptual overview of the season's beauty direction.

The GMA appearance did not delve into additional projects or upcoming plans beyond the fall trend breakdown itself, keeping the conversation tightly focused on beauty technique and seasonal style shifts viewers can try right away.

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