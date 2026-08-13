GMA's Becky Worley Explores Maine's Beloved Palace Diner

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Good Morning America correspondent Becky Worley took viewers on a visit to the Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine, spotlighting the small eatery's status as a beloved local favorite. The segment gives national audiences a look at a spot that has become a fixture in the Biddeford community.

The piece frames the diner as a destination worth the trip, focusing on its history and its reputation among locals. Worley's on-the-ground reporting style, walking through the space and talking with those who run and frequent it, anchors the segment in a firsthand look at what keeps regulars coming back.

The network pointed viewers to ABC News for additional details on the diner's story.

The visit underscores how a small coastal Maine town and its long-running diner can capture attention on a national morning show platform, offering a brief but detailed portrait of a place locals have long considered a hidden gem.

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