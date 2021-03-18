Patrick Page to Join THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Patrick Page discusses the role of the villain with host Patrick Pacheco on this episode of "THEATER: All the Moving Parts", premiering Friday, March 19 at 9:30PM on CUNY TV and streaming at THEATER: All the Moving Parts starting March 22.

Who doesn't love a good villain? And Patrick Page plays them best, including Hades in "Hadestown", for which he was Tony nominated. He is currently taking on Shakespeare's juiciest antiheroes in "All the Devils are Here," streaming from the Shakespeare Theatre Company. In this episode of "All the Moving Parts", Page delves into why he's drawn to playing the Shakespearean villains we love to hate: Iago in "Othello", Claudius in "Hamlet", Prospero in "The Tempest", and Richard III. Page says "The villain allows us to go along for THE RIDE and act it out in a safe way, so we DON'T have to do these terrible things." His intense study of these devilish roles has also informed the cartoon characters he is known for, such as the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man" and Scar in "The Lion King".

Patrick Pacheco says, "I was particularly impressed by Patrick's observation that Shakespeare upended his Elizabethan audience's expectations of vice, inviting, perhaps for the first time, sympathy for a character like Shylock. And I loved his answer about which of these modern-day rogues he'd most like to play: Bernie Madoff, Harvey Weinstein, or a certain former president."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists, including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and set designer David Gallo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.

PATRICK PACHECO is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, THE WALL Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty," and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, "My Life with Men...and other animals." He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller "American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles."

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his role as Hades in Hadestown on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Scar in The Lion KING and more. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). He is currently appearing in a STC production of his one-man show, "All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain", now streaming, which he also wrote.

STREAMING on THEATER: All the Moving Parts starts Monday, March 22.