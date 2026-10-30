Pat Irwin Scores DEXTER RESURRECTION Original Series Soundtrack Vol. 1

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Lakeshore Records released Dexter: Resurrection— Original Series Soundtrack Volume 1 digitally on October 30, featuring an original score by composer and New York-based No Wave musician Pat Irwin (Dexter: New Blood, Nurse Jackie). Returning for the continuation of the series, Irwin creates a score that takes the distinct soundscape elements—synth, piano and strings—and takes the sense of menace to a new level. The second season of Dexter Resurrection starring SAG Award honoree and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall premiered October 30, exclusively on Paramount+ on the Premium Plan.

Irwin said: 'For the current season of Dexter: Resurrection I embraced the fact that this soundtrack is part of a glorious twenty year Dexter legacy. The show and the score are also part of a larger lineage and while reading the scripts I listened to some of the classic thriller scores like 'Susperia' and 'Silence of the Lambs,' among others. I wanted to be a part of that tradition.'

The album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/Dexter-rv1.

About Dexter Resurrection

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.

Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar. Dan Stevens, Emmy winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

Tracklist

01. Back to Basics

02. Harrison Kills Ryan

03. Too Old for This

04. Dexter Follows Red

05. Crazy White Men

06. The Dark Detective

07. Prater's World

08. Lady Vengeance

09. Red Flips

10. Batista Sees the Table

11. Dexter Stalks Gareth

12. Batista Surrenders Shield

13. Good Night Angel

14. The New York Ripper

15. Mid-Life Crisis

16. Misses Badge Ceremony

17. The Five Borough Killer

18. The Sleepy Eyed Stranger

19. Smart Glasses

20. Elevator with Sleepy

21. Claudette's Obsession

22. The Ripper's Dark Place

23. Harassment Call

24. Blood Theme - Daniel Licht

About Pat Irwin

Irwin has composed music for Jackie, Bored to Death and scores for animation including Rocko's Modern Life, Pepper Ann, Class of 3000, and SpongeBob SquarePants. He has composed the music for many independent features including But I'm A Cheerleader, My New Gun, and Bam Bam and Celeste. His contributions to the SpongeBob soundtracks were awarded ASCAP Film & Television Awards in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Pat was a long time member of the B-52s and recorded and performed with the band from 1989 through 2007. Prior to the B-52s he was a founding member of The Raybeats as well as 8 Eyed Spy with Lydia Lunch. In 2013, The Raybeats released The Lost Philip Glass Sessions, a series of collaborations with composer Philip Glass that were originally recorded in 1982.

He is currently recording and performing with SUSS. Their most recent record, Counting Sunsets, is their sixth record to be released on Northern Spy records. Their debut recording, Ghost Box, released on Northern Spy Records, was listed in the 'Top 10 Ambient records of 2018' by Pop Matters. The critically acclaimed second SUSS LP, High Line, was released on Northern Spy Records in November 2019, Promise was released in 2020, the double LP, SUSS, was released in 2022, and Birds & Beasts was released in 2024. Counting Sunsets is available from northernspyrecs.com and www.sussband.com.

Pat has also composed for theater and dance and has collaborated with choreographers Stephen Petronio and Pooh Kaye as well as playwright Theodora Skipitares. He has received grants and awards from the New York City Cultural Council, The New York Foundation For The Arts, Meet The Composer, The Mary Flagler Carey Charitable Trust, ASCAP, and the Thomas J. Watson Foundation. While researching expatriate jazz and jazz musicians for the Watson Foundation he studied and performed with composer John Cage. He received a B.A. in American Studies from Grinnell College in 1977 and in 2012 received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Grinnell. More information is available at patirwinmusic.com.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

More information is available at www.lakeshorerecords.com.







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