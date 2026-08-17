Paris Jackson Makes Morning Show Debut With 'Zombies In Love' On GMA

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Paris Jackson delivered her first-ever morning television performance, taking the stage for GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Summer Concert Series to perform "Zombies in Love." The appearance marked a notable milestone for the singer, who had not previously performed on a morning show before this broadcast.

The song comes from Jackson's new album, giving the GMA audience a live look at material from the singer's latest project. The performance centered on the track itself, delivered outdoors as part of the network's ongoing summer concert format.

The GMA Summer Concert Series has served as a recurring platform this season for artists to debut new music before a national television audience, with the segment format typically keeping the focus on the live performance rather than an extended sit-down conversation. Jackson's stop fit that pattern, putting "Zombies in Love" front and center for viewers tuning in.

No further details on tour dates or additional promotional plans tied to the new album were addressed during the segment, with the appearance keeping its focus on introducing the song to a wider audience through the live performance.

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