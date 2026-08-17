Paris Jackson Performs Title Track From New Album 'Happiest Day Of My Life' On GMA

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Paris Jackson brought her new music to a national television audience, performing the title track from her album 'Happiest Day of My Life' as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2026 Summer Concert Series. The appearance centered on the live performance itself, giving the outdoor summer crowd a run through the song that lends its name to the singer's newly released record.

The performance put the focus squarely on the new material, with Jackson delivering the track live rather than sitting down for an extended conversation about her career. The song serves as the title cut from her album 'Happiest Day of My Life,' offering listeners a sense of the record's tone through the concert setting rather than a studio recording.

The stop fits within GMA's ongoing summer concert lineup, which has served as a platform this season for artists to perform new and recent material for a live audience. The segment did not delve into additional details about the album's full tracklist, a tour, or further promotional plans, keeping the spotlight on the performance of the title song itself.

GMA's Summer Concert Series has hosted a range of acts throughout the season, including Sublime, which performed both its classic hit 'Santeria' and the title track from its own new album 'Until the Sun Explodes' during recent stops on the same stage.

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