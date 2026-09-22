Paramount+ to Present Combat Sports Week With UFC and Zuffa Boxing

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Beginning September 22, Paramount+ will present three live combat sports events across the week, culminating in a Saturday doubleheader on September 26 featuring Zuffa Boxing 11 live from London and UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas in primetime. The week kicks off with Week 7 of the historic 10th season of Dana White's Contender Series.

Tuesday, September 22 — Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 7

Exclusively on Paramount+. The iconic talent-discovery series continues its historic 10th season with its seventh Tuesday-night episode, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas exclusively on Paramount+. The card features a middleweight showdown between Bellator veteran Norbert Novenyi Jr. (10-1) and Theo Haig (7-1), plus a battle of undefeated welterweight prospects as Jaden Ortega (6-0) meets Alvi Dasuyev (9-0).

First debuting in 2017, the brainchild of UFC President and CEO Dana White has resulted in over 300 total contracts from its first nine seasons and Dana White's Contender Series: Brazil, including four UFC champions in Sean O'Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Ulberg. Other notable alumni include top-ranked UFC contenders and stars such as Lone'er Kavanagh, Kevin Vallejos, Jacobe Smith, David Martinez, Ateba Gautier, Quillan Salkilld, Payton Talbott, Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Kevin Holland, Caio Borralho, Brendan Allen and Joe Pyfer.

Saturday, September 26 — Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher vs. Pirotton

Exclusively on Paramount+. Prelims: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Main Card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Fresh off the blockbuster Garcia vs. Benn event, Zuffa Boxing returns to the United Kingdom, live from London's Copper Box Arena, for another action-packed night of fights. Every bout streams live and exclusively on Paramount+.

Main event: British heavyweight fan favorite Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) takes on Belgium's Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout in front of Fisher's hometown London crowd.

Co-feature: London-born light heavyweight contender Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) looks to keep his world title hopes alive against Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

A complete fight card can be found at https://www.ufc.com/news/zuffa-boxing-11-official-fight-card.

Saturday, September 26 — UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos

Exclusively on Paramount+. Prelims: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Main Card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The Saturday doubleheader continues as the UFC returns to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas with a stacked bantamweight-driven card.

Main event: Rising Mexican star Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1), 21, headlines a UFC event for the first time in his career against Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos (22-5) in a bantamweight bout.

The card also features both tournament finals from The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Bisping, with a bantamweight final between Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-1) and Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu (10-3) and a women's strawweight final pitting Melissa Amaya (8-0) against Tina Black (15-4).

Road to UFC bantamweight winner Rinya Nakamura (10-1) faces Brady Hiestand (8-2) in a long-awaited bantamweight matchup.

A complete fight card can be found at UFC.com.

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