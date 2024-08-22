Paramount Releases THE GODFATHER Behind-the-Scenes Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Pictures has released "The Godfather: A Film We Can’t Refuse," a podcast now available on Audible. It’s an enthralling twelve-part series that delves into the profound cultural impact of one of cinema’s greatest masterpieces. Hosted by veteran entertainment writer Rebecca Keegan, this podcast offers an unprecedented exploration of The Godfather and its enduring influence.

Ultimately, the podcast unravels a question that’s been asked for over half a century: “Why can’t we stop watching The Godfather?” With over two decades of experience covering the film industry from every angle, Rebecca Keegan is the perfect guide for THE JOURNEY to find the answer. In "The Godfather: A Film We Can’t Refuse," Keegan brings her extensive knowledge and passion for film to guide listeners through the intricate layers of this cinematic masterpiece, offering a unique perspective on why the film continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

﻿Featuring exclusive interviews with legendary cast members and notable figures such as Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Robert De Niro, Talia Shire, David Chase, Aida Turturro, Roman & Gia Coppola, Academy Museum President & Director Dr. Jacqueline Stewart, Walter Murch, co-producers Gray Frederickson & Fred Roos, composer Terence Blanchard, and acclaimed film critics Amy Nicholson and Bilge Ebiri, this series provides an unparalleled exploration of The Godfather.

The podcast delves into a variety of themes, including the film’s complex portrayal of masculinity, the dynamics of family relationships, the depiction of women, the interplay of men and power, exceptional film craftsmanship, its resonance in pop culture, and the authentic portrayal of the mob world.

All twelve episodes of “The Godfather: A Film We Can’t Refuse” are now available exclusively from Audible HERE.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation, a division of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), is a leading global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Pictures is known for its diverse and influential film catalogue, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. The company's operations encompass Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

