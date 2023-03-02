Paramount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season Two

Paramount+, CBC and Piazza Entertainment TODAY announced that production has begun on the sophomore season of the high-stakes medical drama series SKYMED in Ontario and Manitoba. The young medics and pilots flying air ambulances return for more life, death and drama in the skies of remote Northern Canada.

The original series will be available in Canada on CBC TV and CBC Gem, and streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France and Germany.

Produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBCand CBS Studios, SKYMED's second season promises new hookups, breakups and heartbreaks as the medevac service expands into new territory, throwing the flight crew into intense new emergencies at work and in their personal lives.

The series was created by Julie Puckrin and inspired by her sister and brother-in-law who met flying air ambulances. Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as GOLDEN BOY pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as icy-cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green.

Braeden Clarke reprises his recurring role as Crystal's charming on-again-off-again love interest, Jeremy Wood, and Aaron Ashmore returns as Wheezer, the wise-cracking BIG BROTHER that everyone looks up to.

Cast joining the second season includes Sydney Kuhne ("Ginny & Georgia") as fiery new flight medic Stef, Ryan Ali ("The Hummingbird Project") as handsome young pilot Reese and Nadine Whiteman-Roden ("Faith Heist") as Dr. Yana Noah.

SKYMED is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster, and CBS Studios. The series is created by Julie Puckrin, who also serves as executive producer along with Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. Outside of Canada, SKYMED will be distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.