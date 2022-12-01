Pangina Heals' TONGUE THAI'D to Premiere on WOW Presents Plus Next Week

WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag from the award-winning team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has TODAY dropped the spicy new trailer for Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals. It's also been REVEALED today, that the brand-new original show will premiere at 11am PT on December 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes rolling out weekly thereafter.

Making her debut as a contestant earlier in 2022 on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World, the host of Drag Race Thailand now has her very own show on WOW Presents Plus. Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals promises to be the spiciest new talk show on the planet.

Throughout the series, Pangina will welcome eight fascinating guests including Jujubee, Cheryl Hole and Ongina, to one of LA's most authentic Thai restaurants for an intimate conversation over an incredible spread of Thai cuisine. Guests can start out at their preferred level of spice, but as the show goes on, things get spicier and spicier, and the questions get more and more revealing.

Will Pangina's guests be able to handle the heat? Or will things get so spicy, they won't even be able to think rationally? That's what we call...being Tongue Thai'd. Watch the spicy new trailer now!

Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals will be available at 11am PT on December 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the new trailer here: