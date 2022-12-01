Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pangina Heals' TONGUE THAI'D to Premiere on WOW Presents Plus Next Week

Pangina Heals' TONGUE THAI'D to Premiere on WOW Presents Plus Next Week

Tongue Thai’d with Pangina Heals will be available at 11am PT on December 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Dec. 01, 2022  

WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag from the award-winning team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has TODAY dropped the spicy new trailer for Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals. It's also been REVEALED today, that the brand-new original show will premiere at 11am PT on December 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes rolling out weekly thereafter.

Making her debut as a contestant earlier in 2022 on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World, the host of Drag Race Thailand now has her very own show on WOW Presents Plus. Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals promises to be the spiciest new talk show on the planet.

Throughout the series, Pangina will welcome eight fascinating guests including Jujubee, Cheryl Hole and Ongina, to one of LA's most authentic Thai restaurants for an intimate conversation over an incredible spread of Thai cuisine. Guests can start out at their preferred level of spice, but as the show goes on, things get spicier and spicier, and the questions get more and more revealing.

Will Pangina's guests be able to handle the heat? Or will things get so spicy, they won't even be able to think rationally? That's what we call...being Tongue Thai'd. Watch the spicy new trailer now!

Tongue Thai'd with Pangina Heals will be available at 11am PT on December 6th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BARDO Soundtrack Alejandro G. Iñárritu & Bryce Dessner Sets Release Photo
BARDO Soundtrack Alejandro G. Iñárritu & Bryce Dessner Sets Release
The album features an original score co-composed by Dessner and Iñárritu to accompany the profoundly moving journey of a Mexican journalist and filmmaker returning to his native country. The project is the latest collaboration between Dessner and Iñárritu, the duo having previously worked together on The Revenant soundtrack in 2015.
Reba McEntire Profiled on ABCs SUPERSTAR Series Photo
Reba McEntire Profiled on ABC's SUPERSTAR Series
The star-studded TV event features interviews with artists that know and admire Reba, including Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts HARRY & MEGHAN Documentary Teaser Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts HARRY & MEGHAN Documentary Teaser
In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history. Watch the new video teaser now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'
November 30, 2022

The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Front woman Elita’s airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener.
RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in DecemberRANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in December
November 30, 2022

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim). Watch the new video trailer now!
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End CreditsJoy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits
November 30, 2022

The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.
INTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at DisneyINTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at Disney
November 30, 2022

'Intercats,' an animated sitcom set in a cat workplace, is in development at Disney Branded Television with multiple Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios and screenwriter Pamela Ribon (recipient of the Cristal Award at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and writer of two of Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Moana').
Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next WeekLea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week
November 30, 2022

Lea Michele will perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of 'Don't Rain On My Parade.' She also performed 'People' on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' on Good Morning America.
share