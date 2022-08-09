PURPLE HEARTS Tops Netflix's Top Films List Week of August 1

Fans continued to fall in love with Cassie and Luke as Purple Hearts topped the English Films List with 102.59M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the film appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. In its third week, The Gray Man pulled in an additional 38.9M hours viewed.

The film also entered the Most Popular list in the sixth spot and has now amassed 223.93M hours viewed. Love is in the air (or not) as Wedding Season entered the list with 18.6M hours viewed and in the Top 10 in 82 countries. The Sea Beast made waves and came in fifth with 14.34M hours viewed.

Over thirty years after the initial comic book's release, fans' dreams came true as The Sandman debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV list with 69.48M hours viewed. Over the course of 10 episodes, audiences are taken on an epic fantasy where "dreams never die." Starring Tom Sturridge, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 89 countries.

Meanwhile, survival thriller, Keep Breathing was #2 with 54.73M hours viewed. While fans await Season 5, the drama in Season 4 of Virgin River kept fans entertained. The series had 46.93M hours viewed. In its 11th week, Stranger Things 4 remained on the list with 44.76M hours viewed, with Season 3 closing out the list with 17.04M hours viewed.

From Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled made its way onto the list with 26.52M hours viewed. The rom-com starring Neil Patrick Harris was in the Top 10 in 47 countries. With 20.28M hours viewed, investigative docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 gave members a glimpse into the festival gone wrong.

On the non-English Films List, new entrants pulled viewers in. Korean action-adventure, Carter had 27.3M hours viewed, Mexican comedy DON'T Blame Karma! had 12.31M hours viewed, Indian dark comedy Darlings had 10.21M hours viewed and German drama Buba had 3.08M hours viewed.

Returning films on the list included Argentinian thriller Recurrence (11.37M hours viewed), Filipino comedy The Entitled (6.46M hours viewed), Polish comedy Too Old For Fairy Tales (4.07), German horror Blood Red Sky (2.59M hours viewed), Indian action-adventure RRR (2.55M hours viewed) and Taiwanese horror Incantation (2.43M hours viewed).

Fans also came back for some of their favorites. South Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo came in #1 on the non-English TV List with 67.01M hours viewed. Meanwhile, another K-drama Alchemy of Souls had 20.1M hours viewed, Spanish romantic drama Alba, had 17.37M hours viewed, Season 2 of Mexican drama Rebelde had 8.76M hours viewed and Korean drama Remarriage & Desires had 7.54M hours viewed.

Entering the list for the first time was Turkish romantic drama Anotherself with 31.2M hours viewed and Seasons 1 & 2 of Good Morning Verônica, with 9.26M hours viewed and 14.79M hours viewed, respectively.