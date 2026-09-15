PROPHETESS to Make World Premiere at Tarragon Theatre

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Tarragon Theatre's Artistic Director, Mike Payette, and Executive Director, Lisa Li, announced the World Premiere of Prophetess, written by Canadian playwright Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho). Prophetess opens Tarragon's Mainspace season from September 29 – October 25, 2026, opening October 7.

Spanning the course of a single, chaotic day, Prophetess follows Margaret (Robinson), the Chair of her English Department and the self-proclaimed Queen of Etymology, as her professional facade cracks under the weight of an invisible ache. After snapping awake from a nightmare, the very same spider from her dream manifests in reality, speaking, growling and cursing her.

Inspired by Shakespeare's History Plays, Prophetess excavates etymology to examine the collision between our public, professional facades and who we are behind closed doors. Through sharp, witty dialogue and a suspenseful atmosphere, the play exposes the deep internal vulnerability hidden behind the illusion of Margaret's academic authority.

'Prophetess marks an exhilarating return to the Tarragon stage for Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho) following his breakout hit, Cockroach,' notes Artistic Director Mike Payette.

He continues, 'Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho) has written a brilliant, towering work that grapples with the unique societal expectations placed on those in positions of leadership with an extraordinary amount of humour and raw, relatable truth. Led by a powerhouse ensemble, with the support of a gorgeous design, this play navigates the waves of what is considered right or wrong when the layers of humanity are stripped back to reveal their core. We are thrilled to share this masterful world premiere with Toronto audiences as we kick off our 2026-27 season and continue highlighting bold Canadian talent on Tarragon's stages.'

Prophetess features a Canadian ensemble led by Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek/CBC, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent/CityTV, Prince Hamlet/Why Not Theatre), alongside Christine Horne (Things I Know To Be True, Company Theatre/Mirvish), Natasha Mumba (Copperbelt/NAC English/Canadian Stage), and Rick Roberts (Feast/Tarragon Theatre).

Margaret, the Chair of her English Department — and the Queen of Etymology — snaps awake, haunted by a nightmare of spiders. As she confides in her love, Henry, over breakfast, that very same spider from her dream manifests — speaking, growling, and cursing her. And so begins the first day of her term: overrun with eight-legged beasts, sparring words, a battle for the throne, a journey of joyous love, and insatiable prophecies.

Inspired by Shakespeare's History Plays, Prophetess excavates etymology to ask: What does it mean to curse or bless oneself? What are the words we choose to define ourselves — and our future?

Cast + Creative

Written by Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho) (he/him)

Directed by Mike Payette (he/him)

Set design by Jawon Kang (she/her)

Costume design by Ting – Huan 挺歡 Christine Urquhart (she/her)

Lighting design by Logan Cracknell (he/him/they)

Sound design & composition by Maddie Bautista (she/her)

Projection design by Laura Warren (she/her)

Fight direction & intimacy direction by David Chinchilla (he/him)

Apprentice set design by Sayuri Yamamoto (she/her)

Design internship by Owen Carrier (he/him)

Stage management by Em Aubin (they/them/all)

Assistant stage management by Laura Baxter (she/her)

Performances by Karen Robinson (she/her, 'Margaret'), Christine Horne (she/her, 'Elizabeth'), Natasha Mumba (she/her, 'Anne') and Rick Roberts (he/him, 'Henry'/'Dicky')

Event Details

Prophetess (World Premiere) is on stage at Tarragon Theatre in Toronto, September 29 – October 25, 2026, opening on October 7.

For more information on Tarragon's events and activities, visit www.tarragontheatre.com

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