PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME Returns Oct. 28

Drew and Jonathan Scott are back!

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will reimagine ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in a new season of the hit HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes spotlight the Brothers as they help families achieve the perfect home base to make lifelong memories. This season, the Brothers help a family with four newly adopted children customize their home and a couple who want to continue their love story in the house where it began as high school sweethearts.

Fans are invited to stay connected with PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME on HGTV's digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Wednesdays beginning October 28. Viewers also can visit HGTV.com/PropertyBrothersForeverHome for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #propertybrothers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as follow Drew @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.

