PRISCILLA Will Be Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Priscilla will be available on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital on February 13 from Lionsgate.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

PRISCILLA Will Be Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Based on the book “Elvis and Me,” by Priscilla Presley, Priscilla will be available on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital on February 13 from Lionsgate.

From director Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation), Rolling Stone describes Priscilla as “…a transportive, heartbreaking journey IN THE DARK heart of a celebrity, and [Coppola's finest] film since Lost in Translation.”

Priscilla will be available for the suggested retail prices of $39.99 for Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The SAG Awards Nominations Photo
Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani To Announce The SAG Awards Nominations

SAG Awards and SAG-AFTRA announced that Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will unveil the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 10. The nominations will be announced exclusively via Instagram Live on @sagawards and @netflix beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

2
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners Photo
Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards - Full List of Winners

HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and more.

3
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan Photo
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan

'NBC's 'Deal or No Deal Island' premieres on Feb. 26 with familiar faces competing in a season-long competition. Contestants include 'Boston' Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, with Howie Mandel as executive producer. Catch a 30-minute preview on Jan. 13. Watch a video trailer now!

4
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release Photo
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release

Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies - and follow the misadventures of America's favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous set which includes all 10 episodes from Season 7, along with copious special features curated for the fans, including a deep look into season 7 and its characters.

More Hot Stories For You

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob MarianoDEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND Returns to NBC With Claudia Jordan and Rob Mariano
RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD ReleaseRICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries TrailerVideo: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MJ THE MUSICAL