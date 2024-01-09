Based on the book “Elvis and Me,” by Priscilla Presley, Priscilla will be available on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital on February 13 from Lionsgate.

From director Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation), Rolling Stone describes Priscilla as “…a transportive, heartbreaking journey IN THE DARK heart of a celebrity, and [Coppola's finest] film since Lost in Translation.”

Priscilla will be available for the suggested retail prices of $39.99 for Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.