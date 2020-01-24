PEE WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE 35th Anniversary Adds a Second Show

The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation Entertainment announced that due to overwhelming demand, Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens, a screening of the iconic film followed by a discussion with Paul Reubens about the making of the film, has added a second date at The Chicago Theatre on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:30PM.

Tickets to the newly added performance are on sale now. The previously announced show on Friday, March 20, 2020 is sold-out.

2020 marks 35 years since Paul Reuben's classic, quirky sensation Pee-Wee's Big Adventure hit theaters. A critical and financial triumph at the box office, the 1985 comedy, Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, starring and co-written by Reubens, grossed more than $40 million domestically and made Pee-Wee Herman a household name.

The movie marked the feature film directorial debut of Tim Burton and the first major studio film for composer Danny Elfman, beginning the now legendary filmmaking duo's partnership which has resulted in 16 films over the last three decades. The movie is a timeless classic that continues to entertain and enthrall generations of fans to this day.





Related Articles View More TV Stories