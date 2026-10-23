PBS to Present Fall Programs Including EVOLUTION and AI Documentary

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PBS has announced a slate of fall programs, including the science series NOVA 'EVOLUTION' and a documentary examining the societal impact of artificial intelligence.

NOVA 'Evolution'

NOVA 'EVOLUTION' premieres Wednesdays through Nov. 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Each episode will be available to stream at pbs.org/nova, on NOVA's YouTube channel, and on the PBS app beginning on its broadcast premiere date through December 10.

According to the release: 'All the incredible diversity of animal life on Earth sprang from a single organism. Every animal, no matter how weird, is related to every other. And behind each species is an incredible story of the millions of generations that gave rise to them. In this landmark series—featuring passionate scientists, gorgeous photography, and stunning animations of long-lost ancestors—discover how every animal we know and love today sprang from creatures that looked nothing like them. Full of surprising twists and turns over billions of years, each chapter in this epic tale reveals how animal life became so diverse and resilient through the awesome power of evolution.'

Breaking the Deadlock 'AI: Who's in Control?'

'As AI works its way into every facet of our lives, Americans will have a choice: will we control it, or will it control us? Can the transformative benefits of the technology balance the costs in lost jobs, a stable future, in our humanity? In a series of hypothetical dilemmas involving the role of local communities over its use, personal privacy, and the impact of AI on our politics, a panel of prominent leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism work through challenging ethical questions to reach - if not common ground - then common understanding about the stakes of this controversial technology.'

In Pursuit: Lessons of American Leadership

IN PURSUIT: LESSONS OF AMERICAN LEADERSHIP premieres Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

Based on More Perfect's 'IN PURSUIT' project, Retro Report brings leadership lessons learned from presidents and first ladies vividly to life, weaving together new voices, archival material and documentary storytelling to honor America's 250th birthday. The program features insights from Chief Justice John Roberts, Ken Burns, Sharon McMahon, Lonnie Bunch, Judy Woodruff, General Stanley McChrystal, and more.

We Chose to Go to the Moon

WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the story of America's journey to the Moon and the people in and outside of NASA who made it possible. The program features iconic music from the 1960s and '70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside archival imagery and historic flags. The program features an introduction by director Ron Howard.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA has a streaming premiere on Monday, Nov. 16, with all four episodes available to binge with the PBS app. The series also premieres Monday through Thursday, Nov. 16-19, at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA tells the story of criminal justice in America from the colonial era to today. The series is directed by Lynn Novick (THE VIETNAM WAR, HEMINGWAY, COLLEGE BEHIND BARS, THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST), executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, and narrated by Keith David. It explores arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice for more than 250 years.

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