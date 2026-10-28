Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE to Premiere on Paramount+
The animated film features an all-star voice cast including Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg.
Paramount+ announced that PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie will make its exclusive streaming premiere on November 12, bringing the PAW Patrol's rescue adventure to the service.
PAW Patrol's next adventure begins when the pups crash land on a mysterious dinosaur island! There, they meet a new friend, Rex, a dino-expert pup who knows the island like the back of his paw. But when Mayor Humdinger's greedy schemes trigger a massive volcano eruption, the pups must team up with their dino pals to save the island. No pup gets left behind in their biggest rescue yet!
The film's voice cast includes Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and Henry Bolan.
Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment present a Spin Master Entertainment production, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, directed by Cal Brunker, written by Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen, executive produced by Ronnen Harary and based on the television series created by Keith Chapman. The film is produced by Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a. and Toni Stevens, p.g.a.
Before the film launches on Paramount+, longtime fans and newcomers alike can check out the PAWsome collection available on the service, which includes previous theatrical releases PAW Patrol: The Movie and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie as well as the original TV series and an array of specials.
Fans can also bring home the adventure with PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie-inspired toys, books, accessories, and apparel from Skydance Products & Publishing, perfect for keeping young fans immersed in their favorite pups' prehistoric adventures. From dino-transforming vehicles and storybooks to stylish shoes and fun plushies featuring beloved characters and movie newcomers Timmy and Rhubarb, these products are timed to the film's streaming release and the holiday season.
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