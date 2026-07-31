PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE Lyric Video for AVA MAX Song WORK Out Now

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A lyric video for WORK, a new track by AVA MAX connected to the upcoming animated film PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE, has been made available online. The release gives audiences an early listen to music from the film ahead of its debut.

Ava Max releases a brand new track and lyric video 'Work (from PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie),' out now via Visva Records/Republic Records. Written by Ava Max, Nick Monson, Mareen Mcdonald, Mark Nilan Jr. and Sean Douglas.

PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE

In Theatres August 14, 2026

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment Present

A Spin Master Entertainment Production

'PAW PATROL: THE DINO MOVIE'

Executive Producer

Ronnen Harary

Produced by

Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., Toni Stevens, p.g.a.

Based on the Television Series Created by

Keith Chapman

Written by

Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen

Directed by

Cal Brunker

Cast

Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, and Snoop Dogg, introducing Henry Bolan

Synopsis

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

This film has been rated PG for mild action/peril.

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