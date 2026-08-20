PAW PATROL RESCUE PUPS Immersive Experience to Open in Dallas

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Families will soon step into the world of Adventure Bay as Paramount Products & Experiences and Egan Productions announce the launch of PAW PATROL RESCUE PUPS: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, a brand-new touring family attraction debuting in Dallas this fall. Inspired by the globally beloved preschool franchise, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+, the experience invites guests to play their way through Adventure Bay with interactive challenges, themed environments, and larger-than-life adventures designed for young fans and their families.

Those who want to be first to attend can join the presale waitlist starting now at www.PAWPatrolRescuePups.com.

Created as a fully immersive walkthrough experience, PAW PATROL RESCUE PUPS transports guests into a series of interactive environments inspired by the hit franchise, where they work together to complete rescue missions, tackle hands-on challenges, and explore iconic locations brought to life through scenic design and special effects, and capture themed photo moments. Blending physical play, engaging storytelling and interactive experiences, the attraction celebrates the teamwork, problem-solving, and adventure at the heart of PAW Patrol. The experience averages approximately 45 minutes to one hour to complete.

'Immersive experiences give fans new ways to connect with the stories and characters they love, and PAW PATROL RESCUE PUPS is a perfect example of that vision brought to life,' said Marie Marks, SVP, Global Experiences at Paramount. 'Together with Egan Productions, we've created an adventure where families don't just visit Adventure Bay – they become their own rescue team, working together to solve missions, overcome challenges and experience firsthand the teamwork, problem-solving and adventure that have made PAW Patrol a favorite around the world.'

'Everyone at Egan Productions is incredibly honored that Paramount entrusted us with bringing one of the world's most beloved children's brands to life in this way,' said Jason Egan, owner of Egan Productions. 'We can't wait to welcome families into Adventure Bay together and create unforgettable memories that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. I've always loved spending time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and I'm excited to kick off the experience in Plano.'

Egan Productions, known for creating immersive attractions and experiences based on globally recognized entertainment properties, is producing the experience in collaboration with Paramount. The company has developed and operated attractions across the entertainment and tourism industries, including experiences tied to major film and television franchises.

PAW PATROL RESCUE PUPS will debut at 2712 N Central Expy in Plano, Texas, just North of I-635 adjacent to DART's Parker Road station where the attraction will remain for a limited time through the holiday season before moving to its next city in early 2027 as part of a planned multi-city tour.

For more information, including tickets, presale waitlist, and future tour city updates, visit www.PAWPatrolRescuePups.com and follow @PawPatrolRescuePups on Instagram and TikTok; #PAWPatrolRescuePups.

About Paramount Products & Experiences

Paramount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and Yellowstone. To explore the range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.

About Egan Productions

Spanning multiple decades, Jason Egan and the immensely talented team at Egan Productions have developed, designed, launched and managed top-ranked attractions throughout a variety of industries, partnering with industry powerhouses such as Lionsgate, Warner Bros., MGM Resorts International, Paramount, and more. From critically acclaimed immersive attractions to large-scale live experiences, the multi-faceted team at Egan Productions approaches every project with a creative yet diverse plan for growth and longevity. The company is known for creating immersive worlds that transport guests into the environments of their favorite films, television series, and stories. For more information, visit www.EganProductions.com.

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