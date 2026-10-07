PAUL R. WILLIAMS: ARCHITECT FOR LIVING to Open at LACMA

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will present Paul R. Williams: Architect for Living from November 15, 2026 through May 31, 2027. The exhibition was organized by LACMA.

Paul R. Williams is described as the most prominent Black American architect of his generation, having helped shape his native Los Angeles during its rapid growth from the 1920s through the early 1970s. Williams brought his innovation and rigor to stylistically diverse residential, civic, religious, commercial, and hospitality projects that ranged from ambitious public housing to iconic hotels in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Latin America.

LACMA's presentation demonstrates the impressive breadth of Williams's contributions, showcasing many never-before-exhibited drawings and photographs. The exhibition includes over 120 drawings, photos, and ephemera from the Paul R. Williams archive, supplemented by dozens of additional photographs, publications, and related objects.

The LACMA exhibition is curated by Staci Steinberger, curator of decorative arts and design, with Sarah Locke, architectural historian and research assistant in the decorative arts and design department.

Generous support provided by Sapna and Joe Dangaran, Alison and Geoffrey Edelstein, Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts, Suzanne and Ric Kayne, Gianluigi Tacchi and James Bellavance, and Trina Turk.

All exhibitions at LACMA are underwritten by the LACMA Exhibition Fund. Major annual support is provided by The David & Meredith Kaplan Foundation, the Blanchard Nesbitt Family, Louise and Brad Edgerton, Edgerton Foundation, Julie Jaffe, Stan and Ann Kroenke, Ezra and Lauren Perlman, The Michael Silver Family, and Marietta Wu and Thomas Yamamoto, with generous annual funding from Mary and Daniel James, Bert Levy Fund, Alfred E. Mann Charities, and Kelsey Lee Offield.

Event Details

Paul R. Williams: Architect for Living

November 15, 2026–May 31, 2027

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

lacma.org

Photo Credit: Julius Shulman



Photo Credit: Julius Shulman

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