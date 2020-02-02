PARASITE, JOJO RABBIT, and More Take Home Writers Guild of America Awards; Full List!

The Writers Guild of America Awards were handed out yesterday! Big winners for the night included Parasite and Jojo Rabbit in the film categories, and Succession and Barry for television.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won took home the award for original screenplay for "Parasite." The other big film winner was "Jojo Rabbit" by Taika Waititi.

On the television side, HBO took home two of the top awards for its shows, Succession and Barry.

Check out the full list of winners below!

FILM

Original Screenplay

"1917," Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Universal Pictures)

"Booksmart," Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman (United Artists Releasing)

"Knives Out," Rian Johnson (Lionsgate)

"Marriage Story," Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

"Parasite," screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho (Neon)

Adapted Screenplay

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article "Can You Say...Hero?" by Tom Junod (TriStar Pictures)

"The Irishman," Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Netflix)

"Jojo Rabbit," written by Taika Waititi, based on the book "Caging Skies" by Christine Leunens (Fox Searchlight)

"Joker," Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics (Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Little Women," Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Sony Pictures)

Documentary screenplay

"Citizen K," Alex Gibney (Greenwich Entertainment)

"Foster," Mark Jonathan Harris (HBO Documentary Films)

"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley," written by Alex Gibney (HBO Documentary Films)

"Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People," Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky (First Run Features)

"The Kingmaker," Lauren Greenfield (Showtime Documentary Films)

TELEVISION

Drama series

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Mindhunter" (Netflix)

"Succession," written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy (HBO)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Comedy series

"Barry," written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Veep" (HBO)

New Series

"Dead To Me" (Netflix)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Watchmen," written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray (HBO)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Long Form Original

"Chernobyl," written by Craig Mazin (HBO)

"The Terror: Infamy" (AMC)

"Togo" (Disney+)

"True Detective" (HBO)

Long Form Adapted

"El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie" (AMC)

"Fosse/Verdon," written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson (FX)

"The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Short Form New Media

"After Forever" (Amazon Prime)

"Special," written by Ryan O'Connell (Netflix)

Animation

"Bed, Bob & Beyond" ("Bob's Burgers") (FOX)

"The Gene Mile" ("Bob's Burgers") (FOX)

"Go Big or Go Homer" ("The Simpsons") (FOX)

"A Horse Walks Into A Rehab" ("BoJack Horseman") (Netflix)

"Livin' La Pura Vida" ("The Simpsons") (FOX)

"Thanksgiving of Horror" ("The Simpsons"), written by Dan Vebber (FOX)

Episodic Drama

"407 Proxy Authentication Required" ("Mr. Robot") (USA)

"A Good Man is Hard to Find" ("Ray Donovan") (Showtime)

"Mirror Mirror" ("The OA") (Netflix)

"Moondust" ("The Crown") (Netflix)

"Our Little Island Girl" ("This Is Us") (NBC)

"Tern Haven" ("Succession"), written by Will Tracy (HBO)

Episodic Comedy

"Here's Where We Get Off" ("Orange Is the New Black") (Netflix)

"It's Comedy or Cabbage" ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") (Amazon Prime)

"Nice Knowing You" ("Living With Yourself") (Netflix)

"Pilot" ("Dead to Me"), written by Liz Feldman (Netflix)

"The Stinker Thinker" ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida") (Showtime)

"Veep" ("Veep") (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

"Conan" (TBS)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," senior writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O'Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali (HBO)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

"At Home with Amy Sedaris" (truTV)

"I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," written by Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon (Netflix)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Comedy/Variety Specials

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner Part 2," head writer Melinda Taub; writing supervised by Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg; writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi; special material by Allison Silverman (TBS)

"Desi Lydic: Abroad" (Comedy Central)

"The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019" (CBS)

"Ramy Youssef: Feelings" (HBO)

Daytime

"The Young and the Restless," written by Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, LynnMartin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman (CBS)

Documentary Script - Other than Current Events

"Right to Fail" (Frontline), written by Tom Jennings (PBS)

Documentary Script - Current Event

"Trump's Trade War" (Frontline), written by Rick Young (PBS)

News Script - Analysis, Feature or Commentary

"Fly Like An Eagle" (60 Minutes), written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young (CBS)

News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

"Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton" (Special Edition of the CBS EVENING NEWS with Norah O'Donnell), written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer (CBS)

Quiz and Audience Participation

"Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?," head writer Bret Calvert, writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo (Nickelodeon)

Children's Episodic, Longform and Specials

"Remember Black Elvis?" (Family Reunion), written by Howard Jordan, Jr. (Netflix)

On-Air Promo

"Star Trek: Picard" and "All Rise" Promos, written by Jessica Katzenstein (CBS)

Digital News

"Stories About My Brother," written by Prachi Gupta (Jezebel.com)

Radio/Audio News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking News

"Hail and Farewell: Remembering Some Headline Makers," written by Gail Lee (CBS News Radio)

Radio/Audio News Script - Analysis, Feature or Commentary

"The Enduring Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis," written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee (CBS News Radio)





