PARAMOUNT+ to Launch New Slate of Licensed Documentary Films

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Paramount+ today announced a diverse slate of licensed documentary films set to premiere on the streaming service later this year and early 2027, featuring projects from acclaimed storytellers and filmmakers including Lawrence Bender, Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Alysa Nahmias, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Ranging from the fierce ambition of young entrepreneurs to acts of profound courage under fire to a real-time fight for survival, the slate brings audiences some of the year's most acclaimed documentary storytelling.

The Slate

The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue (Documentary Film, winner of the 2025 TIFF People's Choice Award for Best Documentary) Grandfather and retired Israeli general Noam Tibon undertakes a harrowing rescue mission to save his family as Hamas terrorists invade their home during the October 7, 2023 massacre. A powerful, deeply personal account of courage and survival set against a historic global event. Directed and produced by Barry Avrich (Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art), produced by Mark Selby (Oscar Peterson: Black + White) and executive produced by Lawrence Bender (Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting). (Streaming Premiere September 29)

Hanging By a Wire (Documentary Film) When a cable car malfunctions high in the mountains, eight passengers—including six students—are left suspended above a vast valley as time runs out. As structural failure looms, rescue teams race against the clock in a tense, real-time survival story. Directed by Mohammed Ali Naqvi (Netflix's Turning Point, Showtime's Shame), produced by Naqvi and Bilal Sami, EverWonder Studio, Universal Pictures Content Group, Mindhouse, 64th Street Media, and executive produced by Ian Orefice, Amanda Spain, Jon Adler, Bonnie McGrath, Aloke Devichand, Arron Fellows, Helen Parker, Davis Guggenheim and Rahdi Taylor. The documentary thriller had its world premiere on day one of the Sundance Film Festival. (Streaming Premiere October 28)

Cookie Queens (Documentary Film, winner of the 2026 SXSW Festival Audience Award) During Girl Scout Cookie season, four driven young girls compete to become a top-selling 'Cookie Queen,' navigating ambition, friendship and the realities of an $800 million business where innocence and enterprise collide. Directed by Alysa Nahmias (Art & Krimes by Krimes), produced by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Alysa Nahmias, Jennifer Sims, in association with Archewell Productions, Good Gravy Films, and the Artemis Rising Foundation. Distributed by Roadside Attractions. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Streaming Premiere January 6, 2027)

This licensed documentary slate arrives at a prolific moment for Paramount+, whose recent greenlights span star-studded prestige dramas like Ascent starring Viola Davis, Trauma with Richard Madden, Laird starring Kenneth Branagh and Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway.

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