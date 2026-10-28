Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Owen Wilson Recalls Fockers Call From De Niro and Stiller
The actor also talked Halloween costumes his grandmother made and giving Woody Harrelson his own clothes as gifts.
Owen Wilson talked about receiving a call from Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro regarding promotion for the new Fockers movie during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Wilson described the call as part of a conversation that ranged across his film and television work alongside lighter personal stories.
Much of the appearance centered on Wilson's current and recent projects, including his Apple TV show Stick. He also discussed his brother Luke Wilson's golf show, The Hawk, giving Kimmel's audience a look at the family's crossover into television beyond acting.
Wilson shared several personal anecdotes during the segment, including memories of his grandmother making Halloween costumes for him and his brother when they were kids. He also brought up gifting Woody Harrelson his own clothes as a Christmas present, an exchange that added a lighter note to the conversation.
The appearance moved between Wilson's reflections on family and his ongoing work, rounding out a conversation that touched on both his career and personal history without dwelling on any single topic for long.
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