Billy Crystal Talks New Broadway Show 860 About Losing Home in Palisades Fire

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Billy Crystal sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his new Broadway show 860, which draws on his experience losing his home in the Palisades Fire. The conversation gave viewers insight into how the personal loss shaped the project, alongside a mix of career reflections and lighter anecdotes from Kimmel's late-night couch.

Crystal also talked about working with Robert De Niro on Analyze This, revisiting one of his notable film collaborations. He shared memories of playing Pips Comedy Club, an early stop in his standup career, giving a glimpse of his path before becoming a well-known film and stage performer.

Among the more unexpected stories Crystal told was his stint as a substitute teacher at the high school he attended, a detail that added a personal, behind-the-scenes layer to the interview. The anecdote stood apart from the show business talk, offering a look at his life outside of performing.

Much of the appearance centered on 860, with Crystal speaking candidly about turning the experience of losing his home into material for the stage. The segment paired that reflection with the career stories from Analyze This and his standup days, rounding out a wide-ranging visit to the Kimmel studio.

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