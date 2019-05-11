Oscar Winner Alvin Sargent Dies at 92

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Alvin Sargent has died at age 92 of natural causes.

Sargent is best known for writing three Spider-Man films, including The Amazing Spider-Man(2012), Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Spider-Man 2 (2004). He won Oscars for Ordinary People and Julia, and was nominated for Paper Moon.

Throughout his career, Alvin wrote more than two dozen feature screenplays, spanning over 5 decades.

He began his career writing for television, including episodes of 1960s dramas Ben Casey, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and Run For Your Life.

He wrote episodes of the ABC Paper Moon spin-off series, starring Jodie Foster.

Other features he wrote include Gambit (1966), The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds (1972), Bobby Deerfield (1974), Straight Time (1978), Dominick and Eugene(1988), Bogus (1996) and Anywhere but Here (1999), among others.

Read more on Deadline.





