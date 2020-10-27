Oprah Interviews Matthew McConaughey on THE OPRAH CONVERSATION

Premiering Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Today, Oprah Winfrey announces Oscar®-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey will be her next guest on "The Oprah Conversation," premiering Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Matthew McConaughey sits down with Oprah to discuss and share the stories of his life in his highly anticipated, new memoir, "Greenlights" (available now), and his guiding motto: "Just keep living."

Described as one of the wildest and most colorful memoirs Oprah has ever read, she gets personal with the charming maverick as Matthew shares some of his most honest moments, deepest thoughts, valuable learnings - and simplest, but powerful motto that keeps him striving to "catch more 'Greenlights!'"

"The Oprah Conversation" is a timely series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

The Apple Original series continues to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist, Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy," and global music icon Mariah Carey.

"The Oprah Conversation" is available now, alongside "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club" on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

