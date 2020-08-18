On 9/8, Join IndiePix for the Adventure of a Lifetime with the Epic Period Drama, PILGRIMAGE

Portugal's Oscar® Submission for "Best International Film" in 2018, This Sweeping Period Drama From Award-winning Director Joao Botelho, a Venice Golden Lion Nominee

Adventurer, pilgrim, penitent -- in the 16th Century, Portugal's Fernão Mendes Pinto became one of the first Europeans to sail and explore the Orient - from India and Japan and all the places in between. Above all, however, he was a highly skilled writer and his controversial memoir, "The Travels of Mendes Pinto," was published posthumously in 1614. PILGRIMAGE, a lavish and sweeping epic from award-winning Portuguese director João Botelho (The Fatalist, Traffic), a Venice Golden Lion nominee, is a remarkable imagining of these historic voyages. The period drama was Portugal's Academy Award® submission for "Best International Film" in 2018.

Hailing from the interior of Portugal, Pinto (Cláudio da Silva) wound up in Lisbon, where his uncle left him as a servant to a nobleman. In his mid-twenties, he ventured East, searching for both his brothers and a better fortune. Called by many as one of the greatest adventures ever lived, PILGRIMAGE details Pinto's unforgettable 20-year journey at sea and on land, and the film deftly combines literary storytelling, imagined family stories and musical sequences featuring choral renditions of Portuguese singer-songwriter Fausto's progressive 80's Pop album Por Este Rio Acima to bring these adventures to grand life.

Aside from being Portugal's Oscar® submission, PILGRIMAGE, which was filmed in various locations in Portugal, China, Japan, India, Malaysia and Vietnam, captured "Best Make-up", "Best Special Effects" and "Best Costume Design" at the Portuguese Film Academy's Sophia Awards.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: DVD/Digital (Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google)

Running Time: 108 minutes

Genre: World Cinema/Drama

Aspect Ratio: 2:40:1

Audio: Stereo

Language: Portuguese with English Subtitles

