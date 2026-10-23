Oakes Fegley on Playing Dual Roles in DARK MATTER Finale

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Oakes Fegley discussed playing multiple versions of his character Charlie, along with Charlie's twin brother Max, in a new episode of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast as Season 2 of the Apple TV science fiction series nears its finale. Hosts Blake and Jacque used the episode, titled 'How to Build the Box,' to examine the long-awaited confrontation between Jason and Jason2, Charlie's reunion with Max, and Leighton's reckoning with the consequences of the Pyramid.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man abducted into an alternate version of his own life. Jennifer Connelly stars alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempt to return to his own reality amid a landscape of lives he could have lived.

Season two picks up with the Dessens as they try to settle into a quiet life in a world that initially seems safe, until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. Fegley's appearance focused on the technical and narrative challenge of embodying separate characters who intersect across the show's multiverse storyline, a central thread as the season builds toward its conclusion.

Jim and Luke of BingetownTV joined the conversation to discuss the season's biggest turning points. The episode continues a season-long series of podcast installments that have brought in cast and crew to unpack individual storylines, including a prior episode featuring Amanda Brugel discussing her character Blair's expanding role in Season 2.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 17 Hrs 23 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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