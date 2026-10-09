Amanda Brugel Breaks Down Blair's Expanding Role in DARK MATTER

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Amanda Brugel discussed the expanding role of her character Blair in a new episode of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, the companion series to Apple TV's science fiction drama Dark Matter. The episode, titled "The Pyramid," finds hosts Blake and Jacque breaking down a season in which storylines begin to collide, including Charlie's first solo journey through the Box, Laurel's role in the multiverse, Blair's confrontation with Leighton, and the long-anticipated face-to-face between Jason and Jason2 since their exchange at the end of Season 1.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man abducted into an alternate version of his own life. Jennifer Connelly also stars, alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempts to return to his own reality, while season two picks up with the Dessens trying to settle into a quiet existence before being forced to run again.

James Deveney of Raiders of the Lost Podcast joined the episode for a fan-focused conversation about the show's world-building, adding an outside perspective to the hosts' breakdown of the season's converging plotlines. The episode continues the podcast's season-by-season examination of the series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Brugel reflecting specifically on how Blair's part in the story has grown.

The podcast has previously brought in other members of the Dark Matter creative team, including a discussion with composer Mac Quayle about the Season 2 score tied to the arrival of World X.

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