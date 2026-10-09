Video: DARK MATTER Season 2, Charlie Meets Margo Martindale's Laurel
The scene introduces a new stop on the multiverse-hopping science fiction series.
Apple TV released a new scene from Dark Matter Season 2 centered on a meeting between Charlie and Laurel, a character played by Margo Martindale. In the clip, Charlie arrives at an interdimensional waystation while on a quest to another world and finds it is home to the mysterious Laurel.
Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who was abducted into an alternate version of his own life. Jennifer Connelly stars alongside Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempt to return to his own reality amid a landscape of lives he could have lived.
Season two picks up with the Dessens as they try to settle into a quiet life in a world that initially seems safe, only for unimaginable forces to send them running again. The scene with Charlie and Laurel Marks a new turn in that season, introducing the waystation as a setting within the series' expanding multiverse.
Other recent developments from the season have included Jason Dessen's discovery that he is not the only traveler to reach the alternate world he now calls home, as detailed in a previous scene released from the season.
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