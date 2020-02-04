OWN Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for New Unscripted Relationship Series LOVE GOALS

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK unveiled today the full trailer and announced premiere date of Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT for its new unscripted relationship series "Love Goals." The series joins OWN's popular Saturday night lineup of unscripted series that focus on love and relationships.

From Irwin Entertainment, the production company behind hit series "Celebrity Rehab," "Couples Therapy" and "Family Therapy," comes "Love Goals," in which renowned family and relationship therapist, Spirit, counsels five celebrity couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Their challenges range from fame and power, infidelity and communication issues, as well as overcoming childhood trauma. Through an intense two-week therapy program that features both insight-oriented exercises and special guests, these famous couples will face their most challenging conflicts head on, as they strive to achieve their love goals.

Appearing in the freshman season of "Love Goals" will be: Benzino and Althea Heart, whose tumultuous and litigious relationship is well known to fans from their featured roles in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta;" Former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne "Money" Bowe and Theresa Bowe, who have been together for 11 years and wed in 2018; Actress and former "Basketball Wives" star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams; Former Salt-n-Peppa group member Dee Dee "Spinderella" Roper and comedian Quenton "Q" Coleman; Plus rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey.

Series' host, Spirit, is a licensed therapist and media personality who aims to empower people with the skills, tools, and information vital to developing, sustaining and maximizing healthy, intimate relationships. Spirit was the host of Fox's, "The Daily Helpline," and XM/Sirius' nightly radio program "Talking with Spirit." Spirit is also a regular guest of HLN, "Dr. Drew: On Call," "The Bill Cunningham Show," and "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show."

"Love Goals" is from Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Damian Sullivan and Andy Scheer are executive producers.

Watch a trailer here:





