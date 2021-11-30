OWN Network Announces LADIES WHO LIST: ATLANTA Series

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the premiere date and official first look for "Ladies Who List: Atlanta," an all-new series set to join the network's popular Friday night unscripted programming block, starting January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. OWN is the #1 cable network on Friday nights (excluding news and sports) among African American Women, with three of the top five original cable series.

"Ladies Who List: Atlanta" is an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black business women working in real estate -- top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents -- and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

In Atlanta, a team of Black women are breaking up the "old boys club" of the luxury real estate game. Through a sophisticated portrayal of successful businesswomen, these real estate pros will help buyers ﬁnd their dream homes, teach clients the importance of establishing generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is attainable for all. These aspirational ladies show the power of Black women as they simultaneously juggle booming careers and their personal lives. From fertility concerns, to balancing marriage and motherhood, to embracing therapy and ﬁnding new love, the ladies persevere against adversity - all while working to elevate themselves, their clients and the city of Atlanta through big real estate wins.

"Ladies Who List: Atlanta" is produced by Love Productions USA. Executive producers are Al Edgington ("Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians"; "Amazing Race"), Joe LaBracio ("Last Chance U"), Richard McKerrow ("The Great British Bake Off"; "The Great Pottery Throw Down"), Thomas Jaeger, Monique Barrett, Calvin Singh, Vivian Payton and Elise Duran.

Watch the new teaser here: