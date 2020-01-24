OWN Hosts Launch Celebration for Ava DuVernay's CHERISH THE DAY

Oprah Winfrey Network hosted a launch celebration last night for its upcoming relationship drama, "Cherish the Day", created and executive produced by Emmy winner/Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay ("Queen Sugar," "When They See Us"). The evening affair welcomed DuVernay, series stars Xosha Roquemore ("The Mindy Project") and Alano Miller ("Underground",) and additional cast including Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart.

Tina Perry (President, OWN) and Peter Roth (President & Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television) opened with remarks welcoming other executives such as Susan Rovner (President, Warner Bros. Television & Co-President of Warner Horizon Scripted Television) and Carla Gardini (EVP, Harpo Films) among other talent and tastemakers for a night about the town in Atlanta, GA at The Stave Room.

Chapter one of "Cherish the Day" chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore ("The Mindy Project") stars as Gently James and Alano Miller ("Underground") stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

The series is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes ("Queen Sugar"), Tanya Hamilton ("Queen Sugar," "Night Catches Us"), and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for "Cherish the Day" here:





