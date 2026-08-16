OUTER BANKS Cast to Celebrate Final Season at Fan Farewell Event

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Netflix brought the OUTER BANKS fandom together on Saturday, August 15th, for 'Pogues for Life: A Fan Farewell Event.' In addition to a red carpet, the event featured the inaugural 'Pogue Awards,' described as the first-ever, fan-voted OBX awards show.

Following the award show, the event featured an exclusive on-stage conversation with the cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Drew Starkey, moderated by Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The event concluded with an advance screening of the first episode of the final season with over a thousand fellow Pogues in the room. The event was also livestreamed globally on Tudum.com.

Participating Talent

Attendees included OUTER BANKS creators/executive producers/writers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, along with cast Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Cullen Moss, Caroline Arapoglou, Julia Antonelli, and Nicholas Cirillo, among others.

Attendees and on-stage 'Pogue Awards' presenters also included stars from Netflix's current and future coming-of-age slate, including:

My Life with the Walter Boys: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry

A Different World (upcoming series): Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece

The Body (upcoming series): Kristina Bogic, Geena Meszaros, Shirley Chen

Crew Girl (upcoming series): Miku Martineau, Kyle Clark, Sam Braun

Poser (upcoming series): Sadie Stanley, Daisy Jelley

The Sticks (upcoming series): Emilie Bierre, Shai Chase, Josh Macqueen, Carter Shimp, Ethan Holder, Isaac Arellanes, Chloe Avakian

The final season of OUTER BANKS premieres August 20th, only on Netflix.

About Outer Banks Season 5

Season 5 finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they've lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good. Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they've been chasing since the beginning. It's the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.

Series Credits

Release Date: August 20, 2026

Format: 10 x 1-hour episodes

Creators/EPs/Writers: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke

Cast / Characters: Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

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