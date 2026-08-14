Photos: OUTER BANKS, XO KITTY Casts Attend Netflix End of Summer Bash

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Netflix hosted a red carpet event titled Netflix's End of Summer Bash at Laya Restaurant in Los Angeles, drawing cast members from several of the streamer's coming-of-age series and films. Attendees included Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey and Jonathan Daviss of OUTER BANKS, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of NEVER HAVE I EVER, Anna Cathcart of XO, KITTY, Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde of MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS, and Diego Tinoco of ON MY BLOCK, among other performers from the network's youth-oriented titles.

On Thursday, August 13th, Netflix hosted a Red Carpet for Netflix's End of Summer Bash—celebrating the stars who define Netflix's coming-of-age storytelling, from legacy icons to fresh faces across upcoming titles. The event took place at Laya Restaurant in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the red carpet, Netflix taped a 60-minute live episode of Evan Ross Katz's SHUT UP EVAN podcast segment THE GROUP CHAT at the company's Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, featuring interviews with Ramakrishnan, Cathcart, Rodriguez, Miku Martineau of CREW GIRL and Kristina Bogic of THE BODY discussing their Netflix projects past and upcoming.

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